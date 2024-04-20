Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Viral Bubble Diamond 'B' Pendant Amid Marriage Woes

With fresh, creative videos and pictures, Hailey Bieber has been actively advertising her Rhode Beauty products online. In her latest Instagram stories on her beauty page the former supermodel is seen applying the new toast shade lip tint. She filmed herself applying the rich lip gloss. "Rich, velvety gloss melts onto lips leaving a sheer rose taupe tint," the text on the video read.

However, it is Hailey's attractive 'B' diamond encrusted necklace that catches the eye, many fans have questioned whether she has intentionally exposed the glamorous pendant to deflect attention from her and husband Justin's alleged marital problems.

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Theo Wargo (R) Instagram| @rhode

As per The US Sun, the beauty connoisseur has previously flaunted the custom jewelry on more than one occasions. She wore it with a leather jacket last month to showcase her daily beauty routine. Her fans brought up the fact that she frequently wears accessories with monograms.

Hailey also recently debuted a chunky 'B' ring on her finger while promoting her products online. "What is up with her obsession with the Bieber name on necklaces, bags, and phone cases?" a fan asked. "She’s an obsessed fan with no clout of her own," a second fan posted. "She's massively overcompensating," a third fan claimed, noting her ongoing marriage troubles with the Never Say Never singer.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Robert Kamau

As per People, the Rhode founder flaunted her love for her Justin Bieber during a romantic outing in October 2023, she paired the 'B' necklace with gold teardrop earrings, black ballet slippers, a trendy black shoulder purse, and black sunglasses. She wore a short tennis skirt with a white button-down, the Sorry singer looked dapper in a dark green baseball cap, loose blue trousers, a brown and white polka dot short sleeve button shirt, and a pair of white Nike sneakers with dark green accents.

"It feels good to know we created one of her favorite and most worn pieces.” designer Alex Moss said, “We always aim to create timeless jewelry. The design of the bubble came from a reference directly from Hailey." The official creator of the iconic bubble diamond pendant shared an exclusive video of the piece in September.

The viral neckpiece was first seen by fans on August 28, when the model debuted the Strawberry Glaze flavor of Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment, a donut-inspired partnership with Krispy Kreme, wearing the Moss design. On September 4, Hailey continued to flaunt the 'B' necklace throughout her match with her husband at the US Open.

The former Victoria's Secret model once again displayed the necklace at Giorgio Baldi, a Santa Monica Italian restaurant, while out on a girls' night with close pals Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Hailey marked the end of summer with the bedazzled necklace, an orange purse, white strappy shoes, gold teardrop earrings, and a breezy dress patterned of bright yellow and orange dots.