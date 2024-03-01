Jennifer Lopez Once Rocked a $100,000 Diamond Tiffany Necklace Gifted By Her Ex Drake

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 1, 2023. It has since been updated.

Drake charmed Jennifer Lopez with glittery, expensive presents only a few weeks into their relationship in 2017. A source exclusively disclosed in an edition of US Weekly that the Hotline Bling rapper, 30, spent $100,000 on a platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. Victoria necklace for J.Lo.

The approximately 16 carats of pear, round, and marquise-cut diamonds were flashed by Lopez, 47, at Drake's 2017 New Year's Eve performance at the Hakkasan in Las Vegas. Later that evening, the mother of twins Max and Emme changed her look by adding a gold pendant chain (which had a remarkable resemblance to a necklace Drake had been seen wearing just one week before!).

The two initially spoke in her dressing room at Planet Hollywood on December 11 after he attended her All I Have Las Vegas residency, per Fashion. The now-married actress' affair was "going really well," according to another insider. In the past, they used to "talk all the time."

When they collaborated on a project in December 2016 and shared the same captionless Instagram photo of themselves hugging, Jennifer Lopez and Drake fueled relationship speculations. "They seem to really like and respect each other, but it's early," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it's too early to say more than that."

Singer Jennifer Lopez Wears Drake’s Necklace At His NYE Show https://t.co/6uLwwrlz3D pic.twitter.com/ub7D3M5WR3 — flezzybeats (@flezzybeat) January 2, 2017

About a week later, a source told PEOPLE, "Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten."

Even though DraLo were just briefly together, they were already raising the standard for celebrity couples. After learning that J.Lo skipped her prom, Drake transformed an L.A. church into a winter wonderland-themed formal on December 29, 2017. The lovey-dovey couple danced, kissed, and even got to be crowned King and Queen alongside celebrity pals like Leah Remini.

Jennifer Lopez's love don't cost a thing, but Drake is still buying her a $100,000 necklace. https://t.co/s8rB9mKeNB pic.twitter.com/dEAJN8HqFS — E! News (@enews) January 12, 2017

Drake even met Max and Emme Lopez's children during their short-lived romance, which fizzled out and ended by February. "It was never very serious. They like one another and had fun together," a source said to PEOPLE at the time. "It was and is fun when they see each other. They love hanging out and making music together. [Jennifer] has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well."

Drake stated that he dates "four to five" ladies at once in a lengthy interview with Howard Stern from November 2022 that was uploaded to Drake's Instagram. "I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us — that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over. I feel like we're all going to need something real. Hopefully, it's not too late," he said. "Hopefully, I'll find somebody. The biggest thing is I need to be inspired."