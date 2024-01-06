Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Her 'Painkiller Addiction' Influenced Her Decision To Kill Her Mother

Having gained her freedom, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now opening up about her distressing experiences with her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. In a recent televised interview conducted by ABC News' Deborah Roberts, which aired on Good Morning America on January 5, Blanchard shed light on her tumultuous past. She candidly discussed grappling with an addiction to painkillers and the pivotal role it played in the decision-making process when she and her former boyfriend, Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn, chose to take her mother's life, according to details disclosed by PEOPLE. Despite these hardships, she also shared her current state of sobriety.

When asked about her addiction, she said, "This is really hard to talk about because it took me down a really dark path. But I felt like it was my only way to cope for a time." According to Ok! Magazine, she further stated, "I don’t blame drugs, I don’t blame anything. I don’t make excuses. I don’t believe my mother is a monster. She had a lot of demons. I didn’t want her dead, I just wanted out of my situation, and I thought that was the only way out." Furthermore, when discussing her struggle with addiction, she disclosed that she has not used it for four years now and doesn't feel any desire to go back to use it.

EXCLUSIVE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out to @DebRobertsABC in her first TV interview after being released from prison: "I share my story to be a cautionary tale, so that the next person that might be in a situation like mine, they don't take the route that I did." pic.twitter.com/kp3FaXjOKH — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2024

After pleading guilty to her mother's murder, Gypsy spent eight years in prison. Her release on December 28, 2023, was facilitated by parole. Her time behind bars became a turning point where she managed to overcome her addiction. In a subsequent part of the interview, she faced a question about the fairness of her freedom while Nicholas Godejohn remained behind bars. To this, she said, "I am sure we both have a lot of regrets. All I can say is I did my time, he is doing his time for his part and I wish him well on his journey," as reported by Daily Mail.

She remains under restrictions for not communicating with Godejohn, whose legal team persists in pursuing an appeal as he stays incarcerated. Godejohn's attorneys filed their most recent appeal shortly after Gypsy's release. Since regaining her freedom, Gypsy has been sharing snapshots of her life beyond prison walls on social media. Among these glimpses is her relationship with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, a special education teacher hailing from Louisiana. Their bond began and resulted in marriage back in 2022, a connection that blossomed during her time served. She also shared the story of how she and Anderson first met.

She said, "It is I had to kiss a couple of frogs to get to this one. We’ve talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when at this point. Our lives are pretty hectic right now." Moreover, during the interview, she confronted inquiries regarding her sudden rise to social media fame. In response she said, "Of course I feel conflicted. Fame is not what I'm looking for. I always said I think I'm infamous and then I came out famous." "I'm a very shy person, I'm not doing anything that anyone else wouldn't do," she added.

