Gwen Stefani's Fans Distracted by 'Insane' Detail in the background as She Gushes Over New Song

Gwen Stefani, the beloved singer, recently enthused about her new song during an interview at Sirius XM studios. However, fans couldn't help but notice a distracting detail in the background. In the interview, Stefani, 54, showcased her collaboration with husband Blake Shelton, 47, on the track titled Purple Irises, which she promoted on Instagram. She sported a vibrant ensemble with wild, colorful designs, catching the eye of many fans, as per The Sun.

The Voice alumnus spoke candidly about the emotional lyrics in the insightful conversation in the little reel. "The real ones, the good ones, are just channeled down," she said. "It's such a miracle when a song is written. When you start listening to the lyrics, you're like, 'These lyrics are speaking back to me right now.'" 'It's like, 'Yes, that's what I'm feeling,'" she continued. Stefani donned trousers with a vibrant, patterned print and a denim jacket with a white top while she sat in the black chair. Stefani crossed her legs and flashed her massive black boots with yellow shoelaces and quirky design on the sides.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Nonetheless, the singer's costume choices—particularly the boots—were ridiculed by fans in the comments section of the Instagram post. "What the heck kind of shoes are those? Lots of laughs!" remarked a reviewer. "HR puffin stuff shoes," joked one more critic. "The pattern stuff on your shoes doesn't work," said a different reviewer. One individual said, "Love the pants...the boots not so much.". Someone else said, "Those boots or shoes are really awful!" Shelton posted a video of his gig on social media from the Cajundome Arena in Lafayette, Louisiana. The country singer sang Purple Irises at the arena while on his Back To The Honkey Tonk tour with Stefani. Stefani wore a matching skirt and a white and blue blouse in the brief video. Shelton wore denim pants and a western shirt and strummed his guitar.

The former frontwoman of No Doubt is getting ready to get back together with her former bandmates shortly. Along with guitarist Tom Dumont, drummer Adrian Young, and singer Tony Kanal, 53, the former rock star will embark on a road trip in April, stopping at Coachella. Before their breakup in 1994, the ex-couples Kanal and Stefani dated for around seven years. In addition to posting a vintage picture of the ex-couples with their bandmates, Stefani expressed her excitement for their reunion event. The rock group may be seen in the photo performing together on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show in 2012. Stefani captioned the photo with, "WOW!!" "Coachella can't come soon enough." She added four emojis of hearts and a smiling face.

Amid reports, Stefani and Shelton are having marital problems. An insider disclosed at the beginning of February that their hectic schedules made it difficult for them to get quality time together. An insider told Life & Style, "They've been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months." "It’s been frustrating. Their relationship off late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone."