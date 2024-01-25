Fans of the 1000-lb Sisters have seen Tammy Slaton discover a whole new world after she first decided to lose weight and keep it off. In fact, they finally got to see Tammy's first-ever beach experience in a teaser of a recent episode. As reported by People, a special preview of Tuesday's episode shows her (along with her siblings Amy Slaton, Chris Combs, Amanda Halterman, and Misty Slaton) in Pensacola, Florida, visiting the beach for the first time.

Tammy said in the clip, "I’m overjoyed by how well I've done, and I made it to the beach, but I still can’t walk very well, and the sand is loose. So, Chris got me a wheelchair for the beach. I ain’t trying to fall on my butt." For a few minutes, Tammy can be seen struggling to get into the wheelchair in the video. She needed Misty's assistance to pull her leg over the bar and onto the seat as she became agitated and afraid, but eventually, she managed to go to the beach. Tammy added, "Getting in that wheelchair is difficult. I feel like it’s gonna tip over on me. I’m scared of it. If I fall, it could get really bad because I’m not able to get back up."

Combs was the one who arranged the wheelchair and added, "Me and Misty are able to get Tammy to wiggle in the chair. In the past, Tammy would not have rode that wheelchair at all. So for her to even continue with the thought of using the chair to get to the water is a f—ing accomplishment." To make it easier for Tammy to walk up to the water, the siblings arranged their belongings near the water. She becomes emotional over the beach outing as she leans down and feels the sand for the first time in her wheelchair.

Fans of the 1000-lb Sisters who follow Tammy's live updates are aware that her weight reduction quest has been an absolute success. Many viewers weren't sure what to expect initially and if she would successfully lose weight and keep it off for a long time. Tammy was constrained in her activities due to her weight; one of the restrictions was travel. But because of her advancements, she was able to take her family on a vacation to Florida.

When the journey occurred in 2023, Tammy posted it on social media. After all, she had finally achieved her goal by touching the sand and visiting the beach for the first time! She claimed that nothing compared to actually seeing the beach, especially based on everything she had heard about it and the descriptions given by others. Tammy's response suggests that the wait was well worth it. She added, "The beach is beautiful. The way people talk about the beach and how they paint it and show it on TV, it’s beautiful. But it’s nothing like seeing it in person."

