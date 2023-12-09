Here's Why Swifties Swarmed Kim Kardashian's Instagram Comment Section With Snake Emojis

In the latest chapter of Swift and Kim Kardashian's long-running feud, Taylor Swift's devoted fanbase, known as the 'Swifties', has once again taken to social media to make their voices heard. Swift's detailed account of her feelings after the 2016 incident in Time has reignited the Swifties' desire for justice and prompted an apology from Kardashian. This time, the battleground is Instagram, with snake emojis and GIFs dominating Kardashian's comment section.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Buda Mendes

Also Read: Taylor Swift Experienced 'Career Death' And Was In A 'Dark Space' After Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Feud

Swift's recent interview as Time magazine's "Person of the Year," in which she discussed the tumultuous events of 2016 involving herself, Kanye West, and Kardashian, catapulted her back into the spotlight. The feud began with West's controversial song Famous, in which he claimed to have intimate relations with Swift and claimed to have made her famous. The saga was further fueled by the release of a recorded phone call between Swift and West, edited by Kardashian, which ignited accusations of Swift's dishonesty..

what a fucking joke. the journalists martyred and those fighting to survive while documenting the ongoing genocide in Palestine are the PEOPLE of the year. to name taylor swift, who is a zionist/ genocide supporter (by omission), is so dystopian. fuck her and fuck time magazine. https://t.co/8lXzwsXJjg — eri ☾⋆˚✧˖ 🍉 (@DAYASVERSE) December 6, 2023

Swifties flooded Kardashian's Instagram comments section with snake emojis and GIFs from Swift's music videos, symbolizing the singer's reclamation of the "snake" iconography, according to Page Six reports. This resurgence of digital warfare on Kardashian's social media comes after Swift accused the reality star of leaking an edited version of the phone call in 2016, causing Swift's career and personal life to suffer significantly.

The outlet quotes Swift as saying, "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar." Swift describes the emotional toll this incident took on her, and all sorts of problems faced due to trust issues personally and professionally.

Also Read: Months After Her Acting Debut, Here's What Kim Kardashian is Planning on Doing Next

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account is being flooded with snake emojis and Taylor Swift's ‘reputation’ GIFs. pic.twitter.com/qcc29Vqozj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year,” Swift said. “I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift Recalls Kanye West Feud, Slams Kim Kardashian for Taking Her Down 'Psychologically'

Buzzfeed provides a detailed timeline of the feud, highlighting the key events that led to the infamous "Snakegate." People took to Reddit to share their thoughts about this piece of information. One person wrote, "...this time it's "SnakeGate Taylor's Version." Just in time before the next re-record drops," while another added, "There is not a single celebrity that I ride hard enough for to do this childish stuff."

Taylor Swift tells TIME that she moved to a different country following the infamous phone call with Kanye West:



“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That… pic.twitter.com/rZ2CmsFQIl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 6, 2023

A third person said, "How old is Taylor Swift’s fanbase? Like really? This is some middle school shit." A fourth person commented, "I cannot think of another feud where I dislike both sides so much." A fifth said, "I don’t like Kim, but swifties are so embarrassing. These are adults commenting."

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Fans Call Her Out for Annoying Behavior at LA Lakers Game With 8-Year-Old Son Saint

Kim Kardashian Criticized Over ‘Botched’ Lip Filler at Paris Fashion Event: 'Bad Idea'