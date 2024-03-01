Gwen Stefani Hops On Stage at Blake Shelton's Concert, Fans Call It a Stunt To Dismiss Separation Rumors

By jamming together at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have dispelled the reports of "trouble in paradise." Stefani showed up to cheer on her husband when he was performing at a gig of his Honky Tonk Tour. The pair took the stage to entertain thousands with their brand-new duet, Purple Irises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The Rich Girl hitmaker documented behind-the-scenes, "Blake is playing at the Houston Rodeo...which is super exciting," she said in a video posted on her Instagram. The brief clip showed the 'loved up' couple getting ready for the show together during a soundcheck and her performance attire in her dressing room.

A clip of them singing on the Houston Rodeo performance platform concluded the segment. Their new hit single played throughout the duration in the background of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Stefani added another set of fun images from their superhit TikTok Tailgate performance last month. She shared a carousel of images from the event with the caption: "Ahhh #TikTokTailgate what an incredible experience !!! I had such a fun time singing and dancing with you and performing Purple Irises for the first time with @blakeshelton.

As the Austin singer continues his Back To The Honkey Tonk tour, many fans surmised that he and Stefani were experiencing marital problems as a result of their time spent away on their different career endeavors. An insider disclosed at the beginning of February that their hectic schedules made it difficult for them to get quality time together.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Danielle Del Valle

"They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months,” the source revealed to Life & Style. "It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone." "Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed. "Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing," the source concluded. In addition, the Hollaback Girl songstress will travel for her forthcoming Coachella reunion with 'No Doubt' in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

As per NBC, Stefani expressed that she would do anything for Shelton while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Valentine's Day, she talked about the creative process behind making the duet. ''Blake and I have done a few [duets] together. And I've popped on a couple of his songs. When he's asked me to do that, I'm like crying. [I'd do] anything with him,'' she said.

She added, ''I'm so excited about the song, and I played it for Blake. And he loved it." Their song Purple Irises was released right before Valentine's on February 9. Before the song's release, Stefani teased listeners with Polaroid pictures of the pair with violet flowers. She revealed the cutest romantic photo shoot for the song, in which Shelton tenderly stroked his fingers over her hair. "We hope you enjoy this song as much as we do—making it was magic." she captioned the images.