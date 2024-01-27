Amidst reports of her separation from husband Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani is super focused on her beauty brand. The Rich Girl hitmaker just introduced a limited-edition beauty subscription box in association with Ipsy. Wearing a fish-patterned black bodysuit and accessorizing with big silver earrings and bold blue eyeliner, Stefani was spotted unwrapping the merchandise. The once-a-month subscription box includes several products from GXVE in addition to beauty goods from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Laneige, and Drunk Elephant.

As per The US Sun, the Just A Girl songstress recently registered a trademark for her cosmetics company at a new pop-up beauty shop. Stefani also announced that she was leaving her role as The Voice coach. In addition, the beauty founder also declared that she will be getting back at Coachella this year. She shared another classy video of the GXVE beauty collaboration. The Luxurious songstress looked stunning in a pink outfit while promoting her latest February Icon Box worth up to $350! The reel was captioned, "There’s glam, there’s glammer, and then there’s @gwenstefani! The chart-topper limited-edition February Icon Box (worth up to $350!) is straight-up b-a-n-a-n-a-s. Upgrade now before it’s too late by heading to the link in our bio." #IPSY #IconBoxByGwenStefani

An insider recently revealed that Stefani and Shelton's marriage has reached rock bottom, “Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” the insider told Life and Style magazine. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.” “Some say Gwen doesn’t really like him boozing,” the insider added. Meanwhile, Shelton has also been devoting his energies to other business endeavors, like his upcoming Back to the Honky Tonk National Tour, which begins in February. In addition to the tour, he has been releasing dates for upcoming concerts across the nation.

The God's Country singer has also been juggling with promoting his show Barmageddon and the new Las Vegas bar and restaurant, Ole Red. The couple raised a few eyebrows when they ditched their New Year's plan and celebrated separately. Stefani told Access Hollywood, “I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” Stefani explained. “Last year I did Vegas and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again’ because you sometimes just want to have your own, not be the host.” She added, “ If you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working. I’m just going to fly in and out, it’s going to be awesome.”

After being married in July 2021, Shelton took on the role of stepfather to Stefani's three children from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale: Apollo, age 9, Kingston, age 17, and Zuma, age 15.