Gwen Stefani Expresses Regret, Wishing She Had Prioritized Her Family Over Her Career With No Doubt

In a recent revelation, Gwen Stefani discussed the challenges of balancing motherhood while No Doubt pursued another record, depicting her regret over career decisions, as noted by the Mirror. The songstress graced the pages of Nylon's Spring/Summer 2024 issue, offering a glimpse into her introspection regarding her professional path.

Stefani openly admitted that she had the notion that perhaps she should have prioritized her family over her commitment to No Doubt's music. This took place during her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three lovely sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Emma McIntyre

Balancing her family duties with the expectations of her bandmates—Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young—Stefani faced the challenge of reviving No Doubt's career. The band reunited for a tour in 2009 and later released their album Push and Shove in 2012, marking their comeback, as detailed by US Weekly.

However, Stefani claimed, “Things change when you have two babies. There was nothing left in me. I had no ideas. I had so much insecurity. I felt like — help!” Balancing her career and personal life was very difficult. She added, “I would be leaving my family [to write songs]. And if I didn’t come home with a song, I’d be like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m such a loser.”

She further revealed, "I didn’t have dinner with my family, and I didn’t write a song. I wasted an entire day of my life trying to be in No Doubt again." Stefani then recalled, ‘“God, what was I doing trying to please everybody?’ Because really, I should have just been with my family. But we did it, and there are some good songs.”

During the touring and production of No Doubt's Push and Shove album in 2012, Stefani admitted to feeling depleted of creative energy. Struggling with insecurities following the birth of her second child, Stefani shared her inner turmoil, expressing a sense of disappointment. The revelation showed the challenges she faced as a mother navigating the demands of her career and personal insecurities.

No Doubt and Stefani's last performance together took place in 2015, coinciding with the end of her marriage to Rossdale. Speculation of an affair with their nanny emerged, leading to their divorce. Despite the split, they maintained a co-parenting relationship. Stefani eventually found love with Blake Shelton, with whom she began a relationship in July 2021.

She also said, "One of the things I’ve learned is to be present in the moment and try to absorb what’s happening around me instead of looking ahead.” With her children now older, Stefani and the rest of No Doubt are gearing up for a highly anticipated reunion at the upcoming Coachella festival. The band is set to perform during the festival's two-weekend run, scheduled for April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21.

Stefani confronted the swirling rumors surrounding her and Shelton, acknowledging the insecurities that sometimes clouded her feelings about their relationship.

She said: "The truth is I am in love with my best friend and all this s--t I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is—I'm overthinking. But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship—I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something... It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is." She still prioritizes her family despite her busy work life.