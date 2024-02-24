When Gwen Stefani Shared Her Personal Life Meant 'Her BF or Husband,' Never Knew She'd 'Impact' Anyone

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 28, 2023. It has since been updated.

Ignorance is not always bliss. In the case of pop star Gwen Stefani, it is unbelievable how she was unaware that millions of fans look up to her as an inspiration. But it's true. The 53-year-old never thought of herself as someone who had the power to "impact" anyone. In a 2016 interview, she got up close and personal about life, relationships, and music.

Image Source: Getty Images | Neilson Barnard

Laura Brown describes Stefani as a candid, free, and almost guilelessly extraordinary personality who is 'so easy to talk' to in an exclusive Harper's Bazaar interview. She begins by talking about the pop sensation's easygoing nature despite her split with her then-husband Gavin Rossdale, beset by infidelity allegations.

Fast forward, she met her now husband, Blake Shelton, a Country singer, and the love hit her again. So far, the couple is going strong despite frequent headlines about trouble in their paradise. She said, "[My personal life] was my boyfriend and then my husband." She is a city girl but rooted in traditions and "uncomplicated."

Stefani admitted, "I've never been the type of person who thought I would have any impact on anyone." She didn't know she had it in her to "influence" one, forget a crowd of millions at her concerts. She never '"dreamt of that dream." "I just didn't even have that kind of dreams, you know?"

She may not have "planned" it, but it was her destiny to be who she is today. Her song No Doubt was huge, selling more than 13 million albums and turning dreams into reality. The sassy blonde transformed into the ultimate pop and fashion icon. Soon after, she added another hat by becoming a songwriter with 1995's Just a Girl.

Image Source: Getty Images | Paul Hiffmeyer

After her youngest child, Apollo, was born, the pop star's life took another turn. Stefani confessed, "Yep, it was a surprise, but it was also the beginning of a waking up, like, 'Oh, my God, that's beyond this world.'" It was right after her now 10-year-old was born, The Voice approached her.

She explained, "Apollo was only 11 months old when everything happened." But the news of Rossdale's cheating broke, and she describes it as hell. "Everybody knows what happened next," said Stefani. Renowned for her outspokenness, she preferred to stay quiet "mostly because of her children."

"It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret," she added. Despite all the personal roadblocks, she continued to preserve her career, and now she's among the most loved artists in American music. In fact, the girl, who didn't have dreams to "influence" anyone, is set to receive the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

Despite all the name and fame, the Hollaback Girl singer was in disbelief and celebrated the news of getting the Walk of Fame Star. She posted on her Instagram that "it feels like a dream." Stefani captioned: "Who's gonna tell her she's receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?" alongside a photo of herself at elementary school age. She also expressed her gratitude, "Thank you to everyone who made this possible."