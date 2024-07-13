Guest Host Kumail Nanjiani Revealed THIS Embarrassing Moment of Trump on 'Jimmy Kimmel Show'

Former President Donald Trump recently deemed actor George Clooney a 'backstabber' and a 'third-rate movie actor' after the latter, in a New York Times article, urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. Clooney, known for his role in Gravity, had recently hosted a groundbreaking Hollywood fundraiser for Biden's campaign. Reflecting on the same, he emphasized in his op-ed that Democrats are “not going to win in November with this president,” as reported by The Hill. In response, Kumail Nanjiani stepped up in defense of Clooney during his guest hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brandon Bell

Trump slamming Clooney, had penned, “Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!” As reported by HuffPost, choosing to weigh in, Nanjiani pointed out that Clooney's movies have earned a total of $3.5 billion. “I’m sorry, what?! Movies never worked out for George Clooney? The world-famous movie megastar? His movies have made more than $3.5 billion at the box office. Do you know whose movies never worked out? Donald Trump." He quipped, “A man [Trump] who somehow blew a one-second cameo in ‘Home Alone 2.’”

Nanjiani stressed, “Trump also shit the bed so badly in the 1994 Little Rascals movie in the role of Waldo’s Dad that this is the first time you’re hearing of it." He subsequently brought up Trump's reported connection with the late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. "That’s right. He killed the Little Rascals franchise like it knew the details of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.” Defending Clooney, against Trump's criticisms, he added, “Of course, the big difference between George Clooney and Donald Trump is that George Clooney actually made money from a casino."

Trump had recently trolled Clooney on his Truth Social handle. He ranted, “So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our democracy.’" As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, he added, "No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED law enforcement against his political opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our country, and who embarrassed our nation in Afghanistan."

He further argued, "Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our democracy, he brought our democracy to its knees." Recently on The View, Joy Behar also criticized Clooney. She stated, “President Biden is fighting right now for his political future. George Clooney wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times claiming that after he saw Biden’s condition at the recent fundraiser, he doesn’t think he’s up for the gig. George Clooney? Couldn’t he tell him that in person?” She added, “I’m mad at George Clooney right now, even though we dated — I wish.”