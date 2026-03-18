Graham Reveals Phone Call With Trump: “Never Heard Him So Angry in My Life”

Details of a private exchange between Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump briefly emerged online on Tuesday before being quickly deleted. It highlighted the president’s reported frustration over the lack of response from other countries to his appeals for support on the Iran issue. Graham said that the president was “frustrated” because his appeals for support from other countries have failed.

In the deleted post, Graham wrote, “Just spoke to President Trump about our European allies’ unwillingness to provide assets to keep the Strait of Hormuz functioning, which benefits Europe far more than America. ”Graham also said, “I have never heard him so angry in my life. I share that anger given what’s at stake.”

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC just posted and deleted this: Says he just got off the phone with Trump and that he’d “never heard him so angry in my life.” Apparently Trump is fuming over other countries’ refusal to help get him out of the Strait of Hormuz fiasco he caused. pic.twitter.com/TaEECrVr1M — Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) March 17, 2026

After Donald Trump authorized strikes on Iran, Tehran responded by warning that it would target ships linked to the United States and its allies moving through the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow maritime chokepoint is one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes, accounting for about 20% of global oil trade.

The escalation triggered a sharp rise in oil prices, raising concerns within the Trump administration, according to reports. In response, Trump sought to rally international support for the military action, particularly as tensions around the Strait intensified. However, those efforts failed to gain traction.

A report published Sunday by The Wall Street Journal highlighted the lack of backing from other nations for the U.S.-led action against Iran. The limited response has added to frustration within the administration, a sentiment also reflected by Lindsey Graham. In his deleted tweet, Graham indicated that the response from the EU has made him rethink his assumptions.

Lindsey Graham sharply criticized U.S. allies, accusing them of downplaying the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran and refusing to share responsibility for military action. He said the situation had caused him to reconsider the reliability of U.S. alliances and suggested others in the Senate felt similarly. Graham deleted the original post but republished a slightly revised version about 40 minutes later with only minor changes.

Just spoke to @POTUS about our European allies’ unwillingness to provide assets to keep the Strait of Hormuz functioning, which benefits Europe far more than America. I have never heard him so angry in my life. I share that anger given what’s at stake. The arrogance of our… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 17, 2026

Earlier Tuesday, Donald Trump said that a majority of NATO allies had chosen not to participate in the U.S. military effort against Iran. Writing on Truth Social, Trump voiced frustration over the lack of support and reiterated his view that the alliance disproportionately favors other countries over the United States.

He said he perceives the alliance as “A one-way street – We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.” According to Donald Trump, American military operations have significantly degraded Iran’s defense capabilities, including its naval, aerial, and command structures.

Trump has also asked the nations of the alliance to help him secure the Strait of Hormuz. During the conflict, Iran has restricted the movement of vessels through the strait and allowed only limited traffic to pass through the strait. It is reported that about 20 vessels have been damaged, but access is allowed except for the US, Israel, and their allies.