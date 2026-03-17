Netizens React to Donald Trump’s Comments on Strait of Hormuz and U.S. Oil Supply

President Donald Trump recently commented on the ongoing war in Iran, sparking a buzz on social media. During an interview with reporters on Air Force One, Trump urged allies to help the U.S. secure the Strait of Hormuz from Iran.

During his interaction with the press on Air Force One, Trump was asked to comment on the situation at the Strait of Hormuz. As part of his response, the president praised the U.S. for having plenty of oil within the country and urged other countries that are allies of the U.S. to help them as they attempt to secure the strait.

Trump says he’s “demanding” other countries send warships to the Strait of Hormuz: “because it is their territory… you could make the case that maybe we shouldn’t be there at all, because we don’t need it. We have a lot of oil.”

pic.twitter.com/bMqBYugmFR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 16, 2026

While advocating for help from other countries, Trump also urged them to “protect their territory.” He said that if the strait was where they acquired their energy or oil for their country, then they needed to come forward and defend it against enemies.

The president then attempted to relay some of the thoughts from critics about whether or not the move was even necessary. “Maybe we shouldn’t even be there at all because we don’t need it. We have a lot of oil,” he said.

Trump on Strait of Hormuz: “Really, I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory … you could make the case that maybe we shouldn’t be there at all, because we don’t need it. We have a lot of oil.” pic.twitter.com/NEGzQHazju — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

Political commentator Aaron Rupar shared a clip from the press conference released by the White House, highlighting the president’s remarks, generating a wave of responses from users on social media platform X.

One user wrote, “Well, if we don’t need it, just leave and let other countries do business as they see fit.” A second user pointed out, “First, I thought he said Iran was totally decimated — in this same Q&A. Now he’s begging other countries for help in opening up the Strait?”

A third user claimed, “Yes, President Trump is right. The U.S. shouldn’t have been there at all. It’s almost as if the U.S. shouldn’t have attacked Iran to begin with!”

A fourth added, “I’m pretty sure the Middle East and Iran would actually appreciate you not being there.” Another wrote, “If he walks away, that would really not be a bad thing.”

Indeed, US shouldn’t be there at all. Clear out, leave Iran in peace and then negotiate opening the Strait of Hormuz diplomatically. — KiteOn (@KiteKiteOn) March 16, 2026

Netizens flooded social media sharing their opinion regarding the issue. They questioned whether Trump should have attacked Iran and then moved to secure the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. did not have oil shortages.

So far, Trump has urged China, Japan, Korea and the United Kingdom to help secure the strait. However, none of the countries have agreed to assist the U.S. amid growing political tensions in the Middle East.