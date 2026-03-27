There is a growing rift among Republicans amid the conflict with Iran. Pablo Manríquez, from Migrant Insider, asked Florida Rep. Kat Cammack whether Sen. Lindsey Graham should continue to have a prominent role in the Iran conflict.

As a reply to this, Cammack said, “I absolutely think he should have his Oval Office credentials revoked,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

She is not the first person from the Republican side to voice opposition to Graham. Rep. Nancy Mace told CNN, “I want President Trump to take Lindsey Graham out of the Situation Room.”

As reported by The Hill, Graham has backed the military action against Iran for a long time. He even pushed for the U.S. to take control of Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, on Fox News.

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace: “Lindsey Graham needs to be removed from the Situation Room. I don’t want to hear one word from a guy with no kids, desperately sending our sons and daughters into war on the ground in Iran.” pic.twitter.com/xLnAbBYoaM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 22, 2026

Here, he stated, “Here’s what I tell President Trump: Keep it up for a few more weeks, take Kharg Island where all of the resources they have to produce oil, control that island, let this regime die on a vine.”

Mace argued Graham has not thought through the consequences of such a tactic. A large-scale operation on Kharg Island would require troop deployment, something that Mace is very opposed to.

She said, “I take that as a guy that is going back to my home state of South Carolina telling mothers and fathers to send their children into war to take an island over oil, and I am vehemently opposed to that.”

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also slammed Graham for his remarks on X.

She wrote, “I am deeply upset at the lack of respect for life Senator Lindsey Graham is displaying when talking about our troops. He is acting as if they are expendable cattle. This is unacceptable and dark. There were over 26,000 American casualties at Iwo Jima,” as reported by The Hill.

However, Graham later posted on X expressing openness towards a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

He wrote, “Not only do I support @POTUS and his team’s efforts to negotiate with Iran to find a solution to the threats this regime presents to the region and the world, I encourage it. It is the outcome I seek, not the method.”

Not only do I support @POTUS and his team’s efforts to negotiate with Iran to find a solution to the threats this regime presents to the region and the world, I encourage it. It is the outcome I seek, not the method. I have confidence in President Trump’s negotiating team to… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 25, 2026

He added, “If diplomacy can achieve these objectives, I would not only support it, but I would also prefer it because war literally is hell.”

Currently, Donald Trump has again postponed his ultimatum to Iran, as reported by CNN. He has given more time for negotiations, but also warned of severe military action if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.