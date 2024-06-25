GOP Official Booed by Republicans for Denying 2020 Election Theft Claim

Former President Donald Trump has constantly claimed that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was rigged in favor of his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. In June last year, NBC News reported that three in ten Americans believed that Biden won the election only because of voter fraud. However, there is no evidence to support this claim. Meanwhile, a Republican elections official now faced backlash and was booed for claiming that he does not believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Trump.

During a meeting of the Sun City West Republican Club, Maricopa County Election Recorder Stephen Richer participated in a discussion about the 2020 election and the upcoming election's integrity in the county. As reported by Mediaite, an event host asked, “There are many who believe the 2020 election was stolen. Do you believe that and what will you do to ensure future elections are safe, secure, and accurately reflect the vote of the people who are legitimately registered voters?” To this, Richer said, "I do not believe the 2020 election was stolen."

A video shared on social media showed that the attendees responded with loud boos. An X user shared the video and wrote, "In the 2nd forum with all three candidates, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer gets booed AGAIN at the Sun City West Republicans event by a crowd of about 500 active Republican voters." Several other users also supported the crowd as one user wrote, "Not one of the people booing have a shred of evidence that the election was stolen...if there were evidence to this, it would be widely available by now. The 2020 Arizona election WAS NOT STOLEN. Facts. Learn to live with them."

Another user wrote, "I don't know how this country is going to function going forward. Multiple lawsuits were brought challenging the 2020 election. None of them succeeded. There is simply no hard evidence that the election was stolen - to see so many actively deny this is disturbing." Richer holds the responsibility of supervising elections in Arizona's largest county. He has publicly criticized Trump's allegations about the 2020 election, often expressing his views on cable news networks. Additionally, the former president faces criminal charges in two jurisdictions related to these false claims.

In the 2020 election, Biden secured a victory in Arizona by a margin of just over 10,000 votes. When questioned last year about the basis for his claim that the election was rigged, Trump stated that it was a decision he made on his own. He was talking to NBC host Kristen Welker when he said, “You know who I listen to? Myself. I saw what happened. I watched that election, and I thought the election was over at 10 o’clock in the evening." As reported by Politico, he added, “It was my decision. But I listened to some people. Some people said that." Trump is also facing charges for his attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.