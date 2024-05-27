Biden Campaign’s Latest Ad Voiced by De Niro Warns Trump Has ‘Snapped’ After 2020 Election Loss

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign has unveiled a new, high-profile video commercial, Snapped, in which the candidate criticizes their Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump for being willing to do whatever it takes to reclaim power. The actor Robert De Niro, a longtime adversary of the former president in Hollywood, provides the voiceover for the feisty 30-second advertisement, per The Guardian.

The Biden campaign said that the advertisement marks the beginning of an initiative to highlight Trump before of the first debate, which is set for June 27 on CNN, Deadline reported. The 30-second commercial will run in broadcast areas in battleground states and on national cable as part of the campaign's May paid advertising purchase. The advertisement, which first appeared on May 24, will appear on digital channels in battleground states.

The De Niro voiceover opens with dramatic orchestral music and news footage from Trump's administration. “From midnight tweets, to drinking bleach, to teargassing citizens and staging a photo-op, we knew Trump was out of control when he was president, and then he lost the 2020 election and snapped,” the voiceover begins, alongwith snippets.

Relevant photos show Trump using his phone during an infamous news conference in 2020 amid the pandemic when he suggested that injecting bleach could help fight COVID-19. He is also seen at the podium in the White House briefing room during the event. Then he's pictured standing with a Bible outside the Church of the Presidents, near the White House, after authorities forcefully removed adjacent rallies against racial injustice and police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder in May 2020.

De Niro, who will be the focus of an entire festival honoring his 80th birthday next month, has long been an outspoken opponent of Trump, Rolling Stone reports. De Niro referred to Trump as an “unrepentant, lying scumbag” and a white supremacist in 2019. De Niro said on CNN, "Fuck 'em," referring to Trump and Fox News. Additionally, he labeled Trump a grifter and a “charlatan” just last year.

In the ad, De Niro continues by saying, Trump was “desperately trying to hold on to power.” The commercial continues with footage of the tragic assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when radical Trump supporters, triggered by the president in office at the time, burst into US legislative chambers in an attempt—finally ineffective—to halt the certification of Biden's electoral victory against him.

“Now he’s running again, this time threatening to be a dictator, to terminate the constitution,” De Niro continues speaking in the ad. In further footage, Trump is seen threatening to create a "bloodbath" if he loses in 2024 and a crowd supporting him is seen fighting with police while brandishing signs that dispute the results of the election. “Trump wants revenge and he’ll stop at nothing to get it,” De Niro slams at the conclusion of the ad.