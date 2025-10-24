‘Go Back to the Plantation’ – Georgia Woman’s Racist Rant at Gas Station Sparks Online Firestorm

Sometimes, racism screams out of a blue truck window at a random gas station. One Georgia woman probably learned that the hard way this week after a short video of her racist tirade went viral on Instagram. All we know is that the clip definitely proved again that the internet has an impeccable memory and ruthless humor. The 30-second clip, first shared by podcaster and social justice commentator Robbie Harvey on October 23, shows an encounter in Georgia that quickly turned from strange to ugly.

An older white woman, seated behind the wheel of a pickup truck, could be seen leaning out her window and yelling to a Black man who was walking around nearby, “Go back to the plantation, boy.” Yes, she actually said that! In broad daylight. In 2025.

The man who was filming the scene then approached her calmly, perhaps to ask why she felt the need to say something so vile. Instead of backing down, she leaned out and said, “Hey, how [are] you doing, boy?” in a mocking tone before pulling out pepper spray and trying to use it. “Don’t come near me,” she barked. It was now as if he were the aggressor in this racist “conversation.” Within hours of being shared, the video exploded across Instagram and racked up 59,000 likes and several bewildered comments.

Harvey, who has 948k followers on his page and is “dedicated” to telling people’s stories per his bio, summed up this racist incident in Georgia by saying in his video:

“These people are not going to be ashamed. They’re not going to be embarrassed. This is who they are (…) They don’t regret what they say.”

The internet, however, had other plans!

The comment section turned into a roast session for this racist lady from Georgia. There was fury and the kind of meme-y mocks only social media can deliver. One user quipped, “American Horror Story: MAGA Edition,” while another offered her a one-way ticket “back to the swamp.” A third commenter found the suggestion absurd and wrote, “This is exactly why I keep a carton of eggs in my car [laughing emoji].” Others focused on the deeper roots of such outbursts: “This racist behavior is taught at home. (…) As old as she is, she had an opportunity to stop that bigotry (…) so sad.”

And then there were the aesthetic jabs: “Where is her hair?” one asked. “She’s got too many struggles to be picking racism.” While we don’t know if the woman faced consequences (yet), the digital dragging she received seemed to be enough. The response reflects a growing zero tolerance toward racism, especially when caught in 4K. Viral justice may not always translate to accountability, but it’s still powerful. As one user put it, “[The internet is] sending her all the karma she deserves.”

Whether she ever apologizes or not, acting like it’s 1850 comes with consequences. And no amount of pepper spray can protect anyone from the court of public opinion — in Georgia or anywhere else.

