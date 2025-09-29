‘Embarrassed’ Daughter Publicly Disowns Mom Who Hurled Racist Abuse, Telling Woman to ‘Go Back to Mexico’

Another day and another instance of a racist attack has come to light, and this time it is in the state of Texas, where another “Karen” was caught on camera berating a DoorDash driver. The video footage has gone viral on TikTok as well as on Instagram, which features the woman simply storming up the parked car, and exerts a vibe that she is the owner of that particular street and slammed the driver even for existing.

She aggressively pointed out her opinion that the driver was “illegal” and even charged the person by saying – “Why are you entitled to be here with an illegal car?” And she went even further, referring to the driver’s accent and mocking by saying, “No speak English?” before ordering her to “speak in English.”

However, the driver did ask her what she needed, to which Texas Karen replied – “Why are you in Flowermound? Go speak your language back in Mexico.” On the contrary, the driver didn’t back off, but rather laughed, eventually enraging the woman more. She further yelled and circled the car like she’s about to attack, and said – “You think that’s funny?”

And next, she started taking photos of the license plate, and also jammed her phone to the driver’s face, and asked if the driver had a license, to which the driver asked a simple question – “Are you police?” The video ended shortly after that and was enough to spark outrage on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cris Scandela (@crisbelingscandela)

Quite justifiably, the internet users are trolling her for her racism. A viewer wrote, “Ma’am yelling at a DoorDash driver isn’t ‘securing the border.’ It’s just embarrassing the rest of us.”

Another mocked her as a “MAGA final boss.” But the biggest twist came when the woman’s own daughter, Taye Chadwell, distanced herself from her mom’s meltdown. In an Instagram story, Chadwell apologized to the victim: “I am completely and utterly embarrassed and saddened by my mother’s actions and do not condone or support this kind of behavior at all.”

Chadwell also revealed that her mom’s bigotry hit close to home, as she’s racist toward Taye’s Hispanic boyfriend, too. “I have not been on speaking terms with my mother for quite a while due to this type of behavior,” she admitted. While Chadwell drew sympathy for speaking out, her mom became the internet’s punching bag. The viral clip may fade in a few days, but it’s a jarring reminder of how racism and entitlement keep creeping into everyday life — often supercharged by political rhetoric that paints immigrants as villains.