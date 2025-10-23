Georgia Couple Arrested After Leaving Their Three Kids Without Food At A local Campsite

Jason and Kira Askea, a couple from Georgia, were arrested last month after they allegedly left their children unsupervised at a campsite. According to the Police in Carroll County, Ga., the pair left their kids at a local campsite in Little Tallapoosa Park without any food for several days. According to reports from Fox 5, WKRC, and WSB-TV, when the kids were discovered, they were covered in dirt and feces from head to toe. A neighboring camper told the police that it took several days for the parents to return to their kids.

Jason and Kira have since been charged with one count of first-degree cruelty to children, according to Carroll County Jail, Georgia records reviewed by PEOPLE. The Askeas have been in custody for more than a month now without any bail, since they were first arrested on September 16.

Fox 5 reports that there were three kids, aged between 2 and 5, who were discovered at the campsite all by themselves in a tent after a fellow camper reported the same. The individual also told the authorities that the children had nothing to eat for two days, and they were covered in feces.

Fox 5 also reports that the youngest of the bunch, the 2-year-old son of the couple, has Down Syndrome. He is unable to walk or talk and was discovered in the worst condition, as his parents completely cut off his breathing and feeding tubes. According to the outlet in Georgia, the toddler suffered brain damage due to being left unsupervised like that. Officers also allegedly noticed some dental neglect. At the hospital, the medical staff allegedly diagnosed the boy with untreated seizures. According to WSB-TV, it was the reason why his brain function was heavily impacted.

According to WKRC, when the three kids were discovered all by themselves at the campsite, they were immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. It was at that time that the couple returned to the site and got arrested by deputies. The outlet also notes that all three of the kids have since been placed in custody with the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.