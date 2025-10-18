“That’s a Damn Lie!” – White Man Pulls Gun on Black Father and Kids Stranded in Georgia Ditch Instead of Offering Help

A Black man and his family were stuck in rural Georgia in a ditch while off-roading. Seeing them stranded, a white man approached but not to help. Instead, he pulled out a gun on them. It was a scary situation for the father to handle, but he kept control of his anger and maintained composure while one of his children filmed the encounter.

The video of their encounter quickly went viral after Mom Heather Gaddy posted it with a caption: “Thank goodness my children’s father kept his cool. If you don’t see this as a problem, you’re part of the problem!!!”

The video shows a father and his two children off-roading in Toombs, Georgia. One of the Black man’s daughters’ ATVs got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road. The dad was helping her get out of the ditch when a white man approached them with a handgun, pointing towards the ground.

The father kept his cool and told the white man he didn’t appreciate the gun, and he should have left it in the trunk. After listening to this, the man tucked the gun into his waistband but still kept coming closer.

I am tired of white people. A Black family was in distress on the side of a country road in Georgia when a white man stopped his truck and approached—but instead of helping, he pulled out a gun and struck terror pic.twitter.com/1IpVGrt2Ya — kevin blue (@kevinblue345) October 18, 2025



The father added, “We ran into the ditch. You pulled your gun out, and I got the kids out here,” the shocked father told the man, who claimed he didn’t see the children and was only coming over to help. The dad called him out: “You didn’t see the kids? That’s a damn lie!”

TikTok users agreed with the father, and one of them added that the man stopped to intimidate them. Another one called the situation sad, “This is sad. You see ATVs, and your first thought is to pull a gun out? Smh. Whether they were adults or kids, I would immediately ask if they needed help and not think of them as a threat.”

Since 2022, Georgia’s gun laws have allowed people to carry shotguns, handguns, and rifles without permits—making such encounters difficult to prevent.

After TikTok, the video went viral on Instagram as well. The users were sympathetic to the Black man and his family. One user added, “The Father staying calm is what made the situation stay calm! It could have been worse!”

Another one called out the white man, “Thinking he is superior because he’s white, I’m over this.” A third user suggested the Black man should have called the cops, “We as a people are too soft on using the law. He should have called 911 and reported a crazy person brandishing a firearm around children.”