‘You Dirty Black Monkey’—Shocking Video of White Woman Abusing Black Shoppers in Racial Tirade Sparks Outrage

On what should have been just another quiet afternoon in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, a visit to the local Safeway on La Playa Street took a dark and disturbing turn.

Atlanta Black Star reports, shoppers and staff were left stunned when an irate white woman launched a vile tirade of racist insults on black employees inside the store. According to those who witnessed the chaos, the situation erupted after she began verbally attacking both employees and customers. Security quickly stepped in to escort her out, and that’s where a three-minute video clip, now circulating widely on Instagram thanks to Ferry I. Sadikin, picks up the story.

In the video, a Safeway staff member is seen calmly showing the woman the door and informing her that she was no longer welcome in the store. That simple instruction set her off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Black Star (@atlblackstar)

“Who are you to tell me what I’m allowed and not allowed? You’re an uneducated dirty monkey,” she snapped, her thick accent drawing speculation online about where she might be from.

Wearing large sunglasses and a face mask, a detail that hints the footage might date back to the pandemic era, the woman refused to leave quietly. Instead, she turned back toward the employee, spewing more nonsense and aggression. “You nasty b–ch, bleach your hair, and you think you’re like, what the f-ck?” she barked, her words angry and erratic.

But the most astonishing moment came just as it seemed like she might finally walk away. Spinning around to face the camera again, she hurled the words: “Dirty black monkey. Dirty black monkey. You ugly, ugly, dirty black monkey.” The man behind the camera, who had been calmly filming the incident, followed her at a distance to make sure she actually left the property. That’s when she turned her hatred on him, too.

“Ugly, ugly, r–ist, dirty, delusional pig,” she spat. Still, he didn’t take the bait. He simply asked her, “Do you feel good?”

“No. You’re like delusional sh-t,” she continued. “You want to be included. You delusional, nasty gorillas. No one willingly would include you anywhere. Just by looking at you… You force people. Nasty black pig.”

She stomped through the parking lot, still ranting. The man kept filming, laughing off her words, not out of amusement, but possibly as a defense mechanism against the sheer absurdity of it all.

As if her hatred knew no limits, she dragged a completely uninvolved passerby into the fray, a man simply walking nearby, screaming at him: “Nasty Mexican pig! Ugly sh*t!”

His response? Calm and to the point: “What about it, baby? What about it?” Then he added, “I’m not even Mexican.”

Eventually, a white female security guard arrived on the scene. Only then did the woman finally get into her yellow Volkswagen Beetle. But even as she sat in the driver’s seat, she hurled a few more parting shots.

Noticing she was still being recorded, she tried to twist the situation. “Are you going to watch it later? You’re going to enjoy it like a masochist… You’re like Oh, I want to see this person calling me bad names, right?”

Despite everything, the man behind the camera stayed cool to the end. “Ma’am, just go ahead, that’s all,” he said gently.

One viewer, echoing what many were likely thinking, summed it up: “Disgusting! She should take a look in the mirror. She is everything that she is projecting. This behavior is so exhausting.” Another comment read, “She can’t even f-cking talk straight.” One other user commented, “Clearly, she’s never been punched in the mouth.”

Many viewers started demanding ICE takes action as one comment read, “Where’s ICE when you need them????” Another person commented, “Kinda sounds like Melania! Call ICE, ain’t nobody exempt!”

At the end of the footage, a security guard confirms that the police were called, but whether the woman faces any charges is unknown.