Global Warming, Trump-Splained and He Couldn’t Be More Wrong – Gets a Basic Geography Lesson from Netizens

US President Donald Trump ended up getting schooled by netizens instantly after he shared a post on the cold wave. He claimed to have not seen anything like this. Highlighting his climate skepticism, and linking the looming ice storm to global warming (actually, the absence of it, per him), Trump questioned, “Whatever happened to global warming?”

Trump’s Truth Social post read, “Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain – Whatever happened to global warming?” The post was later reposted by The White House’s official social media handles everywhere.

“Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???” – PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aMTrntZc6H — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2026

Donald Trump’s social media posts have, time and again, become the fulcrum around which the controversy has coalesced. This one was not any different, with users giving him basic geography lessons.

This question echoed throughout the comments section – “Does he know what global warming is?” Another one wrote, “Someone with patience, please explain to him climate change.” Adding a hint of sarcasm, a netizen commented, “Global warming must not be real because it’s cold outside.”

As we mentioned, geography lessons incoming – “It is called global warming – the result is weather chaos,” wrote a user schooling Trump. Another netizen wondered, “They actually think Global Warming means everything gets hotter.” Another note on Trump’s statement read, “Please tell me the people running the White House don’t think that global warming solely refers to earth having hotter days and that’s it.”

Continuing to slam, some flagged it as “a new low” for the US President. Echoing similar thoughts, another one added, “The level of stupidity is off the charts.” Here’s what another person thought: “Imagine posting this and thinking it’s a win.”

A quick look at some more inputs from netizens reacting to Trump’s statement. “This Administration is full of some of the dumbest people in the history of this country, cosplaying as geniuses,” marveled a tweet. “MAGA’s entire platform is just them pretending not to understand things lol,” urged another.

A quick lesson on climate change for Trump, by the Internet, was bound to happen, and so it did. These are some of the comments that popped up in the thread, “Congratulations, you’ve discovered weather. Now try grasping climate.” Starting with the basics, another one flagged, “Come on, man. At this point, everyone knows it’s about climate change. Which basically means, more extreme and disruptive weather.”

The Internet was kind enough to school Trump with remarks like “Climate change doesn’t mean uniform warming everywhere — it means more extremes.” Another netizen attributed Trump’s idea of global warming to “impaired level of understanding.”

Trump, 79, is no stranger to geographical blunders. He mixed up Iceland and Greenland, for one, during his recent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. That’s not it. He also referred to Azerbaijan as “Aber-baijan” during the same event.

Trump: “I settled 8 other wars … Aber-bajian” pic.twitter.com/TPP1KqmsGu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

While it is tough to keep up with Trump’s oopsies, a recent one involved him claiming that he stopped the war between Azerbaijan and Albania. (Fun fact – the two nations were never at war). Trump actually confused Armenia with Albania, which left the other world leaders, including Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, and French President Emmanuel Macron, mocking him publicly.