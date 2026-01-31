Ghislaine Maxwell’s Emails To Melania Trump Now Raises More Questions For Donald Trump

Many were shocked when new and unexpected names were mentioned in the new batch of Epstein files released this week. Among the many shocking revelations is the friendly correspondence between Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine, who served as the right hand of the late convicted p——-e Jeffrey Epstein in his criminal enterprise.

The said emails, which were from the year 2002, revealed the cordial relationship between the FLOTUS and the former socialite that has now become public fodder in a case that has shadowed President Donald Trump for years.

In the first email, Melania Knauss, Barron Trump’s mother and then Donald Trump’s girlfriend, reached out to Ghislaine Maxwell after reading an article about Jeffrey Epstein in New York Magazine.

“Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture,” Melania Trump wrote in a warm and familiar tone. The email continued with small talk about travel and social plans.

“I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!” the FLOTUS went on.

Melania Trump signed it: “Love, Melania.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, for her part, offered a generous response to Donald Trump’s then-girlfriend. The convicted child t——–r called Melania Trump “sweet pea” and said she would try to call, but made it clear that her travel plans may prevent her from connecting with the Slovenian model soon.

The exchange was surprisingly dull. There was no scandal in the text, just two women trying to coordinate their social lives and make plans to meet up. However, context changes everything.

The timing of their disclosure in the latest batch of Epstein files, which was released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, has the public wondering about just how deep President Donald Trump’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein is.

The Trump camp moved quickly to contain the story. The White House provided a statement from the Department of Justice warning that the files “may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents, or videos.”

The statement added that some documents “contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Donald Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.” The DOJ characterized these claims as “unfounded and false.”

Just to make things clear, the POTUS has never been charged with any crimes related to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities, and, so far, investigators have not labeled Donald Trump a target. However, their history together is hard to ignore, especially since the duo moved in the same elite circles for years.

Making things interesting is a Wall Street Journal report stating that the husband of Melania Trump actually gave Jeffrey Epstein the boot from his Mar-a-Lago spa years ago. It is claimed that a manager faxed Donald Trump details after a teen girl claimed she was pressured into a s—-l encounter with the late financier at the club.

President Donald Trump allegedly called it a “good letter” and bluntly instructed his staff to “kick him out.” However, the White House was quick to brush the whole story off as an “innuendo” meant to smear the image of President Donald Trump.

However, with several other details surfacing, such as Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell’s old emails, no one can deny how tightly Jeffrey Epstein and the President had woven themselves into the lives of the rich and powerful.

Melania Trump finds herself again on the receiving end of ridicule. This time, her name appeared in the DOJ’s millions of emails in the Epstein case showing that she was in communication with Ghislaine before marrying

Even with the Department of Justice warning that some files in these latest dumps might be fake, the big question remains: what do these old messages really tell us about what people knew back then?

Inquisitr has reached out to President Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s reps for comments.