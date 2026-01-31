Melania Trump’s Affectionate Email Exchange With Ghislaine Maxwell Revealed in New Epstein Files Doc

An alleged email exchange between Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, in which the First Lady showered praises on Maxwell, came to light following the release of the latest batch of Epstein Files.

According to Radar Online, the exchange, which took place in 2002 when Melania was dating Donald Trump, saw the 55-year-old signing off an email to Maxwell with the word, “Love.”

Melania reportedly praised a New York Magazine article about Epstein and complimented Ghislaine’s photo in her email. “Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture,” she allegedly wrote.

“I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!” the First Lady added, signing off with, “Love, Melania.”

In her response, Ghislaine, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, was allegedly seen addressing Melania Trump as “Sweet pea.” The convicted offender wrote, “Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though. Keep well.”

Another email sent by a redacted user to Epstein, a day after the 2016 election, also mentioned Melania Trump. In the mail, the sender spoke about meeting the First Lady during a Florida visit with Trump.

“I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to [visit] you in Florida was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming [out of] the bedroom saying ‘wow what a hot piece of a–,'” the mail read.

The emails were among the 3.5 million pages, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, released by the Department of Justice on January 30, 2026, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which aims to publicly release all documents related to the disgraced financier.

Not just the First Lady, but her husband was also mentioned in the newly released documents. However, allegations against the President were dismissed by the White House in a statement released alongside the DOJ.

“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the statement mentioned.

One may note that while Melania and Donald Trump’s names have long been linked to Epstein and Maxwell, mostly because of Trump’s public friendship with the financier in the 90s, neither the President nor the First Lady has been legally accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein’s crimes.

Melania’s name in the Epstein Files came up on the heels of the release of her self-titled documentary, which hit in theatres on January 30, 2026. The movie sparked controversy from the very beginning, as it was directed by Brett Ratner, who faced numerous s—- assault allegations in Hollywood.