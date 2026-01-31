White House Dismisses Epstein Files Allegations Against Trump, Says Claims Are “Unfounded and False”

Donald Trump has landed in hot water following the release of a fresh batch of Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice on January 30, 2026. In a bombshell claim, the President has been accused of allegedly abusing a 13-year-old girl more than three decades ago.

According to The Daily Beast, the claim, which was labelled “unfounded and false” by the White House, appeared in an FBI tip sheet from August 2025 linked to an investigation into the Alexandar brothers, three wealthy Florida siblings who are currently on trial for s– trafficking.

One entry in the catalogue, which contained unconfirmed claims made to the FBI in connection with the President, alleged, “(Redacted) reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform o— s– on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred.”

The report further alleged that the girl bit Donald Trump and was allegedly hit in response. “The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting president Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein,” it stated.

The response column in the file, which highlighted the action taken by authorities, read, “Spoke with caller who identified (redacted) as a friend. Lead was sent to Washington Office to conduct interview.”

Another shocking claim from an “online complainant” stated she was allegedly “a victim and witness to a s– trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995- 1996,” where Epstein co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, served as the resident “madam and broker.”

The complainant also claimed she was “threatened by Trump’s then head of security that, if she ever talked of what went on there or who she saw, she would ‘end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other c—-.’” However, the file said that the “Complainant was spoken to (by the FBI) and deemed not credible.”

So the Epstein files are out and all the Dems have about Trump is a nutty accusation from an anonymous caller to a hotline that was determined to be “not credible” by the FBI. Told you he wasn’t in them. pic.twitter.com/IyIjkj6sIm — Mike Bara (@MikeBara333) January 31, 2026



Another account accused Trump of having parties at Mar-a-Lago called “calendar girls.” The complainant alleged, “Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off.” However, the FBI mentioned that they could not follow up with the account as no contact information was provided alongside the tip.

As the allegations against the President surfaced online, the White House quickly dismissed the claims in a statement published alongside the DOJ. “This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act,” it stated.

“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the statement continued.

“To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” it concluded.

The Department of Justice has said on Epstein files: Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a… — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 23, 2025



Shortly after its initial release, the shocking claims briefly went missing from the DOJ website before reappearing after hours. The DOJ clarified that the files were “down due to overload and is back online.”

Despite having a very public friendship with Epstein in the 90s, Trump has consistently denied any “wrongdoing” in relation to the late offender’s crimes. He also claimed that the duo had a falling out and cut ties before Epstein was convicted. One may note that the President has never been charged for any action related to Epstein’s crimes.