Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Accuses US Justice System of Being ‘Biased Against My Sister’

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, partner of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, allegedly did not receive a fair trial from the US legal system, her brother claims right before a significant appeal hearing to take place next month.

“The American justice system and the court were biased against my sister, and she didn’t get a fair trial,” Ian Maxwell claims in an exclusive interview with Independent. “How could they fairly and dispassionately consider evidence in a sex abuse case? On this issue alone, Ghislaine should have her conviction kicked out.”

The former socialite received a 20-year jail sentence in 2022 after it was determined that she had been trafficking teenage girls for over ten years and bringing them to infamous billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Only a few weeks away from a crucial appeal that Ian Maxwell thinks will result in his sister's retrial on all five charges and the revocation of her sentence, he has now asserted that three of the trial's jurors were incapable of rendering unbiased verdicts due to their histories of sexual assault.

The focus now shifts to March 12, when a three-judge appellate court might reverse Maxwell's conviction on the basis that more than one jury perjured themselves, perhaps leading to her freedom.

Only a few days after Maxwell was found guilty, according to her defense team, her conviction started to come apart when a juror by the name of Scotty David disclosed that he had experienced sexual assault in an interview with The Independent.

In a startling admission, he claimed that his personal experiences had contributed to other jurors' conviction that Maxwell's accusers were speaking the truth. The shocking revelation raised the possibility that the entire conviction might be overturned, but Judge Alison Nathan, who presided over the case, maintained that David would have anyway not been excluded from the proceedings because of his experiences.

Maxwell was initially convicted of recruiting and grooming four minors for sexual assault by Epstein, her lover at the time, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for his own sex trafficking charges. Victims gave terrifying testimonies before the court, describing how Maxwell had tricked them into going to Epstein's house to be assaulted. Maxwell's actions of grooming and recruiting minors were described as "heinous and predatory" by Judge Nathan.

In preparation for the hearing on March 12, Maxwell's defense team is developing their case. They will restate their earlier arguments that she was allowed to rely on a 2007 non-prosecution agreement (NPA), in which Epstein admitted guilt to state prostitution charges in Florida in exchange for immunity from prosecution that was extended to his “potential co-conspirators” due to claims that he had sexually abused minors at his Palm Beach mansion. “The prosecution ignores this and shamefully the court condoned it,” Ian claimed, adding, “The USA broke its promise.”