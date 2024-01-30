Donald Trump “Dined” at Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Mansion in Florida

The sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's alleged friendship with Donald Trump is one of his case's considerable highlights. According to the new documents unsealed on Friday, January 26, 2024, the disgraced financier's butler revealed the ex-president would often stop by the infamous "Pedo" mansion to dine with the disgraced financier.

Epstein's butler, Juan Alessi, told attorneys that he once had dinner with the ex-Republican president at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion in Florida, dubbed "Pedophile" by the locals, and also met the 42nd US President Bill Clinton on the late financier's private plane, reported New York Post.

The attorney questioned, "Now, Mr. Trump had a home in Palm Beach, correct?" Alessi nodded in affirmation, according to the deposition. The butler was employed as Epstein's Florida housekeeper from 1991 to 2002.

However, Alessi recalled Trump never stayed overnight. The twice-impeached president did not get a massage from the underage girls, nor was he physically involved with them. The butler explained, "He [Trump] would come, have dinner. He never sat at the table. He eats with me in the kitchen." The lawyer asked, "Did he ever have massages while he was there?" Alessi replied, "No, Because he's got his own spa."

So far, Trump has been proven not guilty of any crimes or misconduct related to Epstein's case. The deceased financier was a "good friend" of the GOP front-runner, and they'd often been seen partying together in the latter's Mar-a-Lago Beach Resort. However, the 77-year-old has come out clean of any sex charges.

These court records are part of the settled 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, against the deceased girlfriend/ally, Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents are now available in the public domain and contain the names of several influential clients of the sex offender.

Giuffre also tried to subpoena Clinton in her lawsuit against Maxwell, but a judge said he was "not relevant" to the case. The politician admitted he flew on Epstein's private planes to Africa, Europe, and Asia. However, he refused to acknowledge the financier's sex crimes or his involvement in the perverted acts.

Yet Clinton remains among "a key person" in the convicted sex offender's case as, according to the documents, he had a "close relationship" with both Epstein and Maxwell. The 42nd president of the United States has not been accused, but the attorney insists he's among the integral witnesses whose testimony is crucial.

New York Judge Robert Sweet wrote in his decision, "The relevance of the testimony of Mr. Reiter and President Clinton have not been adequately established. The motion as to these two depositions is denied." Meanwhile, Giuffre's lawyer asked for Clinton and Alessi to be deposed along with Reiter.

The victim (Giuffre) accused Epstein of sexual abuse when she was a teenager, 17 years old. In her defamation suit, she also claimed that she was pushed into having sex with different men, including Britain's royalty Prince Andrew, per The Guardian. However, the Duke of York denied her allegations and settled matters outside court in 2022.