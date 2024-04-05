Getty Images Issues Explanation Over Editor's Note on Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Video

Last month, Kate Middleton shocked everyone with her cancer diagnosis after months of conspiracy theories about her absence from public events. On March 22, the Princess of Wales broke the news via a pre-recorded statement from Windsor Castle. Wild conspiracy theories about the video quickly surfaced, with some even claiming that it was an AI-generated version. Prominent visual media company, Getty Images, added a disclaimer to Middleton's video that was uploaded on their website.

The notice which read, "This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy," fueled rumors further. As per The Independent, after flagging the video, Getty clarified its stance on X: “This is a standard disclaimer that Getty Images uses when distributing video provided by a third party.”

As per The UK Mirror, the disclaimer went viral and has been added to several of the Getty video-related conspiracy tweets. One user added, “Of course the Kate Middleton video was fake: Getty adds addendum that suggests video was not legitimate...Kensington Palace stumbling around in the dark.” Retaliating similar concerns, a second user inquired, “Getty Images have placed an editor’s note on the video of Kate Middleton where she reveals she has cancer. The note states the footage ‘might not adhere to its editorial policy’. Why on earth have they done this?”

Kensington Palace revealed that the video of Middleton telling the world she had cancer was shot by BBC Studios on March 20, two days before it was made public. A brief statement from BBC Studios confirmed that the same. “BBC Studios filmed a message from the Princess of Wales at Windsor this week. We would like to wish Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Quassim Cassam, a philosophy professor at Warwick University and a known conspiracy theorist, stated that evidence that refutes conspiracy theories is frequently also used to support them. He explained: "They can't be stopped because the evidence against them is treated as part of the conspiracy. That's why they are so resilient," as per Birmingham Live.

Assistant professor of digital platforms and ethics at the University of Oregon, Whitney Phillips, also asserted, "The kind of rampant speculation that goes along with these sorts of theories can also be an entertaining mystery or distraction for participants, without much or any regard for the harm or distress this kind of speculation might cause for the people roped into the theory." "The mainstream media has excessively propagated this narrative, and consequently, every single news outlet should now take responsibility, express regret, and offer apologies to Princess Kate and her family, and grant them the privacy they deserve," added Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at Twitter.