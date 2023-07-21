Donald Trump Shares Video Threatening to “Do Things That Have Never Been Done Before” Ahead of Indictment

Former president Donald Trump posted a threatening new video on his Truth Social account, ahead of his indictment. He threatened to “do things that have never been done before” to people who “f*** around with us.”

An audio from the former president's interview on the late Rush Limbaugh's radio show three years ago is included in the MAGA.com video. The tape is from a radio event where Trump was speaking about Iran. Now, the clip has been repurposed just as Trump is set to receive another federal indictment on charges of attempting to rig the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The video seems to be a response to that, as per Independent.

Also Read: ‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Says ‘Traitor’ Trump Doesn’t Care “One Iota About the Country”: "I Feel Nauseous"

Trump posts clip threatening the country. This lunatic must be locked up now. pic.twitter.com/G7C8lyG8rg — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 20, 2023

Trump's face is shown in close-up, in black and white, and the nine-second clip includes a foreboding soundtrack. “If you f*** around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump is heard saying in the clip.

On social media, a lot of people have expressed concern about this kind of language. A user tweeted @covie_93, "How is he allowed to do this with no reprimand, punishment, nothing???" Another user, @ItsDeanBlundell cautioned, "Donald Trump is now threatening to hurt anyone who stands in his way. Someone needs a gag order."

Trump issues threat if he is sent to prison: “I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016. I think it would be very… — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 20, 2023

Also Read: 'The View' Hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Bet $100 on Trump's Conviction Before Election

MAGA.com wrote in the caption of the post, “We aren’t afraid of them.” This caption resembled remarks made by Trump during a Fox News town hall. “They feel, I guess, they want to try to demean, diminish, and frighten people, but they don’t frighten us, because we’re going to Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

Trump has recently been expressing his ire on social media given he is currently the subject of a federal investigation and must choose whether to testify before a grand jury. Trump is facing a federal indictment in Florida for allegedly mishandling confidential data and has already been once arrested in New York for allegedly fabricating business records as part of a hush money payment scheme.

Also Read: Donald Trump Frustrated as Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses to Endorse Him for President: “I Never Asked”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

But Trump continues to run and hold the lead in the campaign for the Republican presidential nominee despite his escalating legal issues. Recent national surveys of the race have Trump leading by more than 25 points. He also enjoys a sizable advantage in early primary states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Many of Trump's legal procedures have been postponed by his team of attorneys to wait until after the election of next year. They hope that he or another Republican may then be in a position to end the Department of Justice-led investigations and avoid any more legal repercussions.

“This is no longer just Donald Trump inciting people to domestic terrorism, it’s an entire party that refuses to call it out.” @FrankFigliuzzi1 reacts to Trump sharing a threatening video on his Truth Social following the DOJ’s target letter. pic.twitter.com/AZ3oUny6C6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 20, 2023

It is unclear, however, whether judges throughout the nation will be ready to postpone potential cases that may pull Trump away from the campaign trail and if they will shift national attention to something like his alleged attempt to undermine democracy.

References:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-threatening-video-b2379372.html

More from Inquisitr

Rudy Giuliani Refutes Claims of Having 'Flipped' on Donald Trump During DOJ's Capital Riots Probe

‘The View’ Audience Booed Journalist Geraldo Rivera For Saying President Biden Should Pardon Trump