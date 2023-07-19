Donald Trump Expects to Be Indicted & Arrested Over Capitol Riots, Calls It a ‘Witch Hunt'

For the former United States president, Donald J. Trump, things are not moving in his favor. The 77-year-old said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that he might be immediately indicted and arrested in the US capitol riots probe that happened on January 6, along with other charges running against him.

The Republican politician has been preparing to win his seat at The White House again in 2024, despite his legal troubles, reported FirstPost. Special counsel Jack Smith has already filed multiple criminal charges against him. Now Trump has received a letter from Smith that further strengthens his chances of arrest.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mario Tama

Trump was under the radar after Smith claimed the former president kept 'confidential' classified documents with him after he lost the elections to Joe Biden in 2020 and left The White House. In a recent social media post, Trump shared, "A letter from the special counsel informed he was a 'target of their investigation.'"

The former president posted he had to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," per BBC. On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed Congress in an effort to block the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter… stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6 grand jury investigation." He only has four days to report before the jury.

Trump says he’s received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigators https://t.co/TxGZH0FEu4 — POLITICO (@politico) July 18, 2023

Although the 77-year-old believes he's a victim of his opposition's conspiracies against him. "This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement," he added. "It is a very sad and dark period for our nation."

The 'target letter' he received doesn't always lead to an indictment, and it's still unclear what charges he may face. But before the capitol attack occurred, Trump delivered an 'explosive speech' to a nearby crowd to "fight like hell." And Smith has looked into this and Trump's other efforts to overturn election results.

According to an anonymous adviser to the former president, Trump may refuse to appear in front of the grand jury on the January 6 probe since the jury has already heard testimonies from Trump's close allies. So far, 1000 people have been arrested for participating in the protest to keep him (Trump) inside The White House.

Trump also faces a state indictment in New York on more than 30 counts of falsifying business documents related to hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.https://t.co/hAVpd76Rh1 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 18, 2023

In June, Trump was indicted by Smith for other offenses like allegedly stashing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and other serious charges.

Amidst all these legal battles, Trump is gearing up for the 2024 presidency. While speaking to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he shared his frustration, "I didn't know practically what a subpoena was and grand juries and all of this. Now I'm becoming an expert; I have no choice because we have to." He concluded, "It's a disgrace."

Prosecutors are insisting on US district judge Aileen Cannon for a December trial date. However, Trump's defense attorneys suggested the trial should begin after the November 2024 White House vote.

