“Get Out of My Town”: Woman Captured Making Racist Remarks at Gym

A man shared an interaction with a woman he described as racist at Fairfield, Connecticut. He explained the unprompted rude behavior of the woman in the caption of the video he posted on social media.

The caption reads, “I was approached randomly by a rude woman telling me to ‘get off her machine’, ‘get out of her town,’ calling me a ‘terrorist POS.’” I started recording her for my safety, and she proceeded to say racial slurs to me, demanding me to LEAVE TOWN! Please repost and share. We need to get her banned from all Gyms, from the public at that!”

A viral video has surfaced documenting a racist incident inside a gym in Fairfield, Connecticut, where a young man was subjected to harassment and discrimination by a woman seen wearing a “Star of David” necklace. pic.twitter.com/qL3YYM2zTo — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 7, 2026

The video quickly went viral on Instagram, X, and YouTube. It garnered thousands of views, likes and comments, many of which criticize the woman over her remarks. The woman was wearing glasses and has her head covered with blue fabric. One detail that netizens noticed was her Star of David necklace.

One user commented, “She came looking for a fight. The hair covering indicates she’s orthodox.” Another one pointed out, “’get out of MY town, ‘ she legit thinks she owns the whole town.” One user joked, “The pot calling the kettle black.”

An Instagram user commented, “Hope you showed this to the gym management.” The official account of the gym, theedgefitnessclubs, responded with a stern message, “We maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy for hate, harassment, or behavior that creates a hostile environment. After careful review, the individual involved is no longer a member of our club.”

It further reads, “Our priority is, and always will be, to provide a safe, respectful, and inclusive space for all members. Thank you to our community for helping us uphold these standards.” One surprised user asked, “Did she just randomly go up to someone and say that?”

A woman wearing a “Star of David” necklace harassed a young man because of his identity at a gym in Fairfield, Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/TKXSozlzi9 — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) April 8, 2026

Most comments support the original poster and criticize the woman. One user posted, “Comments section is a breath of fresh air. The world is healing.”

A YouTuber reposted a video identifying the woman as Danielle Wasserman. He added that she has two counts of aggravated battery charges and hate crime charges against her. If true, such behavior would not be surprising, considering her criminal history.