George Conway Explains the 'Oh, It’s Daddy' Phone Call to Ivanka, Revealing Trump’s Anxieties

Conservative attorney George Conway unveiled a previously undisclosed tale about Donald Trump, suggesting the ex-president's deep concern over his rumored affairs. Speaking with Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, Conway detailed Trump's alleged efforts to conceal these affairs before they became public. Conway, known for his criticism of Trump, described a phone call Trump made to his daughter Ivanka Trump in 2018 while an interview with Playboy model Karen McDougal was airing online, as reported by HuffPost. This story, according to Conway, is one he has rarely shared publicly before.

According to Salon, during McDougal's public revelation about her purported affair with Donald, she asserted that the Republican candidate drew comparisons between her and his daughter, Ivanka, during the phone call. Conway recalled the phone call and said, “I was sitting at dinner with my ex-wife, with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and the phone rings. And Ivanka goes into the kitchen and answers the phone. ‘Oh, it’s daddy.’ And what did Daddy want to know? Whether they were watching Karen McDougal. So, he was very, very concerned about it.” McDougal is among the women reportedly paid off by Donald.

During her interview, McDougal stated that Donald made her cry when he attempted to pay her after their initial intimate encounter. She also mentioned that he drew comparisons between her and Ivanka during their time together. McDougal said, “He said I was beautiful like her, and, you know, ‘You’re a smart girl’. And there wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some, yeah. I heard a lot about her.” Meanwhile, another payment, this time to adult film star Stormy Daniels, is at the center of a criminal trial in Manhattan involving Donald. He faces charges of falsifying business records to impact the 2016 election.

The hush money trial against Donald kicked off on Monday with the commencement of jury selection. The presumed GOP nominee is up against 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records. Prosecutors have also brought up the alleged relationship with McDougal in the case. As the trial gathered steam, Friday afternoon marked a significant development with the completion of jury selection. Five alternate jurors were selected on Friday, following Thursday's selection of the 12 jurors and one alternate. Now that the panel is set, Donald's trial is poised to move forward, with opening statements anticipated on Monday.

During an afternoon session, discussions revolved around the potential evidence that might be introduced if Donald were to take the stand, according to The Guardian. Prosecutors have indicated their intention to question Donald about past legal issues to challenge his credibility should he testify. These include E Jean Carroll's successful defamation cases against him, stemming from her sexual assault accusations. Meanwhile, Donald has asserted that he belongs on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina rather than in a courtroom.