George Bush Took To Substack To Share His Opinion on George Washington

George Bush, the 43rd president of the United States, said this was the right time to highlight what makes a president great. As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, Bush used Substack to publish a reflective piece on George Washington in collaboration with In Pursuit.

In the essay, the theme of humility in positions of power takes center stage. Bush emphasized and celebrated the way Washington not only served as president but also relinquished power when his time in office ended.

Bush wrote, “After leading the United States to victory over Great Britain in the Revolutionary War, George Washington was at the height of his power. Some suggested that he should become king. Instead, General Washington resigned his military commission in 1783.”

George W. Bush also emphasized the importance of a limited presidential term. He noted how George Washington deliberately chose not to run for a third term: “So after two terms in office, with a distrust of long-seated rulers still fresh on America’s soul, Washington chose not to run again for president.”

“And by once again relinquishing power rather than holding on to it, he ensured America wouldn’t become a monarchy, or worse.”

Bush described this as a necessary step toward democracy, adding, “Our first leader helped define not only the character of the presidency but the character of the country.”

The article does not read as hollow praise for a revered figure, as Bush also acknowledged Washington’s faults. He highlighted the harsh reality that Washington owned slaves and never publicly condemned the practice.

However, Bush also celebrated Washington’s final act against slavery: “It’s been said he ‘made his most public antislavery statement after his death’ by freeing the slaves he owned in his will, which is more than most people of his generation did.”

The release of this piece is all the more impactful because the current president is not very keen on giving up his position after his second term. In many instances, Donald Trump and his supporters have alluded to his wish to run for the presidency for a third time.

Previously, during the White House Congressional Ball, the president made a speech that hinted at this very idea. He claimed, “We’re going to have a great three years, four years, 10 years, we’re going to make it great. Our country’s going to be strong, safe, rich, it’s going to be great. We’re going to make America great again!”

For obvious reasons, people were not happy with this kind of comment.