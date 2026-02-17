George W. Bush Takes Not-So-Subtle Dig at Trump in Long Presidents’ Day Essay

As the United States prepares to celebrate a quarter millennium of independence, George W. Bush has published a 1,500-word essay. It looks back at the first President of the United States, George Washington. Bush wrote about how Washington set the precedent for the presidency of the United States. The fact that Washington decided to retire after two terms instead of holding onto power was of particular significance in the essay.

However, The New York Times noted certain subtle shots that the essay might be taking a dig at the current President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. The essay can be read online on In Pursuit’s Substack, published by a bipartisan alliance called More Perfect. This alliance aims to “renew” American democracy ahead of its 250th anniversary.

This Presidents Day, we’re launching In Pursuit, a new essay series on the people and principles that shaped the American experiment. Our first essay comes from President George W. Bush, writing on George Washington and the leadership trait he returns to: humility. pic.twitter.com/6sJBMANAzD — In Pursuit USA (@InPursuitUSA) February 16, 2026

The essay written by George W. Bush does not mention Donald Trump at all. Nevertheless, given that the former President decided to focus on certain aspects of Washington leads some readers to believe that Bush is directly being critical of Trump. Reports suggesting criticism of Trump argue that the essay is heavy with subtext.

The first sentence, which feels like a subtle dig, comes when Bush is discussing George Washington giving up power. The first president, as the essay states, was inspired by Roman history. And so, taking a page from the life of Lucius Quinctius, Cincinnatus decided to give up power when the country did not need him anymore. The sitting President tried his level best to overturn the 2020 election results. This has also been interpreted by some readers as a criticism of Trump.

Bush also talked about the importance of modesty and humility in George Washington’s life. This, again, feels like a subtle dig at Trump, given that the latter has publicly said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

The entire essay seems littered with such hidden shots at the current President, without ever directly addressing him.

George Bush remains the only contributor to the bipartisan In Pursuit series to not have done interviews. The series is set to feature pieces from former presidents, such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and even Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, among others. The essay has already been making waves, with multiple newspapers being unable to shake off how loaded it feels.

There have been multiple instances in the first year of Trump’s second term that have led people to question Trump’s reliability as President. Whether it be his very public campaign to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, or the way in which he is implementing his affordability plan. It remains to be seen whether the Republican Party, which has largely continued to support Trump, will survive the midterm elections.