In the age of social media activism, Generation Z's voices are finding a powerful platform on TikTok to express their concerns about rising living costs and their potential impact on President Joe Biden's re-election bid in 2024. The hashtag 'Silent Depression' is gaining popularity, reflecting a feeling among young Americans that the current economic landscape is leaving them struggling and concerned about their financial future, according to the Daily Mail.

With hashtags such as 'Silent Recession' trending on TikTok, the White House is attempting to reshape the narrative surrounding 'Bidenomics.' Generation Z and Millennials, who make up a sizable voting bloc, are using the platform to express their dissatisfaction with the state of the economy. Concerns range from exorbitant rent and housing prices to skyrocketing grocery, car, and gas prices, resulting in a perfect storm of economic challenges for young Americans.

To counter this, the Biden campaign is actively engaging with TikTok influencers to promote an upbeat message. According to Deputy Campaign Manager Rob Flaherty, they are working with content creators to "amplify a positive, affirmative message" about the economy. Biden even met with TikTok creators to discuss his student loan forgiveness plan, which is popular among younger voters. Despite efforts, the student loan promise remains stalled in court. In June, the Supreme Court rejected the loan forgiveness program.

We are literally in a silent recession — LordxSkinny (@btlskinnyp) November 17, 2023

TikTok influencer William Dawson's video, which draws parallels between today's situation and the Great Depression, has received 157,000 likes, indicating the power of his message. He noted that during the Great Depression of the 1930s, 48 percent of people aged 25 to 29 lived at home, a figure that has now risen to 52 percent. He emphasized that in 1930, someone earned $88,000 per year after inflation, whereas today's equivalent is $35-45,000. He notes that the current situation is characterized by the unaffordability of new cars and houses.

Dawson said, "To move to a new place and rent somewhere else is unaffordable. It's terrible what's going on." Kyla Scanlon, an economic explainer specialist, emphasizes the housing crisis, emphasizing the struggle to afford homes in a market where mortgage rates have risen above 7%.

Trending on Tik Tok this weekend:



Silent Recession/Silent Depression 🚨



Do you think millennials and Gen Z are right that we are already in a recession? pic.twitter.com/v6cqytMkVP — Merlin Capital 🧙‍♂️ (@merlinscapital) November 11, 2023

Rising housing, rent, car, gas, and grocery prices are creating a financial tug-of-war that younger generations are finding increasingly difficult to navigate. This sentiment is shared by Freddie Smith, a 35-year-old real estate agent who laments the unaffordability of essential commodities in a TikTok video.

According to Forbes, viral TikTokers coined the term 'Silent Depression' to describe the economic struggle that many Americans are experiencing. While the unemployment rate is not as high as it was during the Great Depression, widespread financial hardship persists. Credit card debt totaling more than $1 trillion, skyrocketing mortgage rates, and fierce job market competition all contribute to a sense of economic despair.

It seems like it's not being reported, truly the silent recession, but there are mass layoffs happening in several industries right now. Some of whom are supposedly not allowed to talk about as payment compensations. Friends/family reporting it's happening with multiple companies pic.twitter.com/3Q7WS7Xa0r — XFerginatorX (@XFerginatorX) November 13, 2023

The Forbes article details the difficulties that American households are facing, such as an increase in credit card debt, an inability to purchase a home, and a downward shift in the job market. It emphasizes the mental health crisis that comes with financial stress, as well as the struggles of recent college graduates who face underemployment and mounting debt.

