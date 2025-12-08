Gavin Newsom’s 6-Word Post Trolling Donald Trump With Obama Comparison Backfires, Netizens Explain Why He’s Wrong

President Donald Trump’s ongoing fixation with Barack Obama continues to draw attention. And now, in a hilarious twist, California Governor Gavin Newsom used it to troll Trump in his latest social media posts.

Newsom has recently been relentlessly trolling the president following Trump’s deployment of National Guard and active-duty Marines to L.A.. The governor’s press office shared a portrait of Obama with the overlaid text, “The Man Trump Wishes he was!”

The caption reads, “True!”

With this, Newsom revived Trump’s long-standing feud with the former president, that probably started during the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. During the event, Obama roasted Trump, who was seated among the guests, on national television.

“Donald Trump is here tonight. Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald,” Obama said.

“And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter— like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?” he added.

Obama’s public mockery of Trump wasn’t random. It was a savage response to Trump, who had been circulating the ‘Birther’ conspiracy theory in which he falsely claimed that Obama wasn’t born in the United States and therefore, shouldn’t have been the president.

It is said that this public insult was the moment when the real estate mogul decided to jump into politics and run for Obama’s position.

President Obama roasting Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner will never not be funny. It’s said that he was so humiliated by this that it spurred Bone Spurs Donnie to run for office. If Obama’s remarks made him cry so much, then how he’s handling all those… pic.twitter.com/8DCSu7h483 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 27, 2024

Newsom’s latest post was thus based on this never-ending feud, as Trump still seems to be obsessed with Barack Obama, who left office nearly a decade ago.

However, his brutal mockery drew mixed reactions. “Whoever runs this account definitely doesn’t want Newsom to be elected to anything ever again,” a comment reads, as many think the social media war against Trump might backfire on Newsom, who is likely positioning himself to seek the Democratic nomination for the next presidential elections.

Whoever runs this account definitely doesn’t want Newsom to be elected to anything ever again. 😂😂 — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) December 7, 2025

“I can’t believe we live in a timeline where California tax dollars are overpaying an intern to help the Governor of California run for President by s—posting all day instead of having the money actually go towards something that benefits all Californians,” wrote another X user.

A MAGA fan who disagreed with Newsom’s post wrote, “No. And that is the whole point of Trump.”

Meanwhile, some agreed that Obama lives in Trump’s head rent-free, and even shared a graphic representation of the same.

Donald Trump, who never forgot the insult at the Correspondents’ Dinner, keeps mocking Obama every chance he gets. As he returned to office for his second term, he posted a bizarre fantasy AI video of Obama getting arrested. The 79-year-old has recently been suggesting that he would order the Department of Justice to launch investigations into the former president and his officials, alleging their involvement in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

While Obama mostly keeps his calm and refrains from responding to Trump’s frequent rants, it is Newsom who acts as the flag-bearer of the social media war against Trump. The 58-year-old regularly posts memes trolling the president, often in the latter’s signature style, including his all-caps rants and AI posts.

In another recent post dated Dec. 6, the Democratic governor posted a meme photo of himself receiving ‘Inaugural Kohl’s Peace’ with an overlaid text that reads: “Prize comes with $50 in Kohl’s cash.”

“What an honor!” the caption reads as he attempted to mock Donald Trump after he won a newly created FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing at the Kennedy Center on Friday.

Its the way Trump quickly put on the FIFA Peace Prize medal for me😂pic.twitter.com/BUqB8BR6kX — 𝑈𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑖 𝐵𝑜𝑦 (@Anthony1Enahoro) December 5, 2025

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a close ally of Trump, said he thought Trump should have won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza. Infantino placed the medal around Trump’s neck to recognize his efforts to “promote peace and unity around the world.”

He even told Trump that it was a medal that he “could wear everywhere you want to go.”