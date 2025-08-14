Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Trump Using the President’s Signature Insult Style – Gives Him a Nickname He Won’t Forget

California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a sharp and theatrical stance against President Donald Trump’s efforts to redraw electoral maps in Republican-led states like Texas.

Mimicking Trump’s characteristic all-caps social media style, Newsom issued a bold public warning and threat that California will redraw its congressional districts to favor Democrats if Republicans continue their aggressive redistricting tactics.

WOW! TOMORROW HISTORY WILL BE MADE. KaroLYIN LEAVITT WILL HAVE NO ANSWERS FOR THE SUPPOSED “FAKE MEDIA” ABOUT CALIFORNIA’S BEAUTIFUL MAPS. PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE THE GREATEST MAPS EVER CREATED — EVEN BETTER THAN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS’. DONALD “THE FAILURE” TRUMP BE WARNED,… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 14, 2025

Newsom’s late Wednesday night post on X read, “WOW! TOMORROW HISTORY WILL BE MADE. KaroLYIN LEAVITT WILL HAVE NO ANSWERS FOR THE SUPPOSED ‘FAKE MEDIA’ ABOUT CALIFORNIA’S BEAUTIFUL MAPS. PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE THE GREATEST MAPS EVER CREATED — EVEN BETTER THAN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS’. DONALD ‘THE FAILURE’ TRUMP BE WARNED, TOMORROW MAY BE THE WORST DAY OF YOUR LIFE. ALL BECAUSE YOU ‘MISSED THE DEADLINE.’ LIBERATION DAY FOR AMERICA!!! — GCN”

However, this was not the first time that Newsom was pulling a Trump on Trump as previous to this post, he had posted, “DONALD ‘TACO’ TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, ‘MISSED’ THE DEADLINE!!! CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE ‘BEAUTIFUL MAPS,’ THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE! ).”

Adding, “BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM – YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR – THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR ‘MAGA.’ THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! – GN.”

The backdrop of this confrontation is the Republican-led redistricting push in Texas. Republicans there seek to redraw congressional maps mid-decade, outside the usual post-census timeline, aiming to add five additional GOP-leaning seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This effort is seen as a strategic move to maintain the Republican majority in the House. In response, Texas Democrats have taken the drastic step of fleeing the state to deny the legislature the quorum required to pass the map.

These Democrats, including some who have relocated to California, hope to stall the redistricting through protests and procedural blockades. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, however, has vowed to call repeated special sessions until the map passes, telling Democrats they could face fines or arrest if they do not return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Newsom (@gavinnewsom)

Newsom’s post expressed his disdain for what he called an “unprecedented, mid-decade, hyper-partisan gerrymander to rig the upcoming midterm elections.” His letter to Trump warned, “You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy,” and emphasized California’s ability to “neutralize any gains” Republicans might secure.

He made clear that if red states like Texas do not cease their redistricting efforts, he will “lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states,” but added if other states stopped, California would be willing to too.

With just six words, Gavin Newsom torches Trump for moving President Obama’s official portrait to a restricted area of the White House where it can’t be seen by the public. Newsom: “Small men hide from history’s giants.” pic.twitter.com/oqJeZ1S39C — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 13, 2025

He further added, “This attempt to rig congressional maps to hold onto power before a single vote is cast in the 2026 election is an affront to American democracy.” As The Hill reported, “When the California Legislature returns from summer recess next week, Newsom will need a supermajority in each chamber to move forward with a special election later this year. A redrawn congressional map for 2026, 2028 and 2030 would be on the ballot, after which California would return to its independent commission.”