Gavin Newsom Just Roasted Trump With “Quiet, Piggy” Meme – and The Internet Loses It

Gavin Newsom is known to actively take swipes at Donald Trump online. The California Governor has actively been taking a dig at Trump’s “quiet, piggy” comment that he made in an attempt to shut down a female journalist.

Gavin Newsom responded to an X post shared by conservative political commentator and author Nick Adams, who had shared a picture of Trump and asked in the caption, “If President Trump called you right now… what would you say to him?” Replying to this, Newsom wrote, “Quiet, piggy.”

A little context about Trump’s “Quiet, Piggy” remark – Earlier this week, while onboard Air Force One, Trump was asked a few questions about the Epstein Files. Trump replied to one of the journalists, “I know nothing about that. They would have announced that a long time ago. Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years.”

Meanwhile, when a Bloomberg reporter also asked him about the Epstein Files, Trump pointed a finger at the female reporter’s face and simply shut her up, saying, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

Trump shuts female reporter up by saying “Quiet, quiet Piggy” This is very unbecoming behavior from a US president. pic.twitter.com/vtS71HkyyO — Serg S. (@SergejStep59546) November 19, 2025

While a section of the Internet resonated with Newsom’s humor, others flagged it as “unfunny” and called out the Governor of California for “fat shaming.”

Some users on X dropped comments like “He created a new meme” and “funniest Newsom social post yet.” A third added, “This is the best response I have ever seen to anything.” A fourth comment read, “Quiet, piggy. Adults are talking, and we’re not done asking questions about Epstein.”

Others didn’t quite get the laughter memo in Gavin Newsom’s post and schooled him for his comment, calling it body shaming. “Isn’t that fat shaming?” an X user asked. “Fat shaming? That’s all you got? All the elderly like your posts, though, so it’s cool to entertain them. Makes them feel like 1968 all over again,” another one added.

Another one noted, “Governor of California body shaming the President on Twitter, so much for the high ground.” Another one chimed, “It’s just not funny.” Some even questioned Newsom’s team’s professionalism. “This is how the Governor’s Press Office acts and posts? Real professionals,” an X user contributed to the conversation. A netizen on X dropped this comment on the post, “Again with no originality.” Another user wrote, agreeing, “Makes sense. Not an original thought in your head.”

Coming back to Trump’s comment, the White House defended the President’s comment, which received even more flak. During a conversation with the Daily Beast, a White House official said, “This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”

Gavin Newsom, who is known for actively trolling Trump on social media, in a recent interview, explained why he continues to mock POTUS repeatedly. However, Trump hasn’t reacted to any of Newsom’s latest statements as of now. Newsom clarified that the intent behind mocking Donald Trump through memes online is “holding a mirror up to that madness.”

“Quite the contrary. The whole expression was not to allow it to be normalized. It was becoming normalized – the normalization of deviancy across the spectrum of issues, but his communication – he’s dressing up as the pope, as Superman. He’s putting his face on Mt. Rushmore. It’s madness. So, I put a mirror up to that madness,” Gavin Newsom was quoted as saying.