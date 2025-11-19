Donald Trump Called a ‘Pig’ by Family Member After He Attacks Female Reporter Questioning Him on Epstein Emails

Mary Trump has once again sharply criticized Donald Trump after he snapped, “Quiet, piggy!” at a female reporter who questioned him about theEpstein files. The entire Epstein files controversy has been in the headlines for the last couple of months.

People have blamed the Trump administration for hiding the truth about the files and avoiding accountability. Previously, people slammed General Attorney Pam Bondi, accusing her of misleading the public after she said that the Epstein files were on her desk for review, and later, the administration announced that the files won’t be released.

Epstein files are believed to contain sensitive information and names of high-profile individuals who were allegedly involved in the dirty trafficking racket alongside late convict Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 under mysterious circumstances in prison.

According to The Daily Beast, Mary Trump, a longtime critic of her uncle, called him a “despicable” misogynist in a video posted to X. She often talks about his political moves on her YouTube channel as well.

After he disrespected the reporter, Mary Trump called him out, saying, “Donald is a lifelong, hardcore misogynist, so he really doesn’t like when women ask him tough questions. This actually happened yesterday.”

In the clip, Trump was seen aboard his Air Force One talking to Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, who was off-camera. Lucey began asking, “If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—” before Trump cut her off, shouting, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy!” and waving his finger. Mary Trump said the remark was very inappropriate, but it was expected from a person like Trump.

She went on: “I’d say the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate animals. Donald is just a vile, corrupt criminal who — unlike pigs — has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world.”

This incident is not the first time Trump has used the term “piggy” to demean a woman. During the 2016 campaign, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado said Trump repeatedly insulted her appearance and once greeted her with “Hello, Miss Piggy.” There have been many other instances where Trump has snapped at reporters and allegedly lied about things while presenting facts and figures.

Mary Trump has been known to be a certified Trump hater and has shown no remorse for speaking against him. She has also warned about her uncle’s psychological state and claimed that his recent slip-ups during public speeches, followed by a visible gait while walking, are all signs of mental and physical decline.

Yet, Mary’s words about Donald Trump’s health are hard to believe since the Republican candidate underwent a comprehensive physical checkup on April 2o25, at Walter Reed Medical Centre.

Later, his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella confirmed that he’s in excellent health. He also took another health check-up last month, where he was deemed fit, despite the never-ending speculations. Meanwhile, a few Trump supporters have also called the psychologist delusional and crazy in the past and defended that Donald Trump is completely fine for his age.

While the White House has not commented on anything regarding his latest comments on the female reporter, people are upset that his rude behavior hasn’t changed, even after months in office.