Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump Again — Says He’ll Rename Rest Stop After ‘Dozy Don’

Everyone is aware of Gavin Newsom’s disdain towards Donald Trump. The California Governor leaves no chance to take a dig at the president, and this time, he took it to a different level altogether.

On February 18, 2026, Newsom’s press office account posted a tweet in all caps on X, seemingly mimicking the President’s way of writing. The post alleged that the Governor is considering renaming a Bay Area highway rest stop to honour Trump.

Newsom mocked the president by saying he wanted to honor the POTUS for his contributions, concluding the post with the nickname “Dozy Don,” which was popularized by the same account.

“Given his lasting contributions, I, Gavin C. Newsom, Governor of the Free World, am exploring renaming the Vallejo rest stop in the Bay Area the Donald J. Trump Rest Stop and Relief Station. Dozy Don’s fraud and waste will finally be addressed! – Governor GCN,” the post read.

The post was also accompanied by a picture depicting how the signboard of the stop would look in gold color, a style that reflects the President’s choice.

GIVEN HIS LASTING CONTRIBUTIONS, I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, GOVERNOR OF THE FREE WORLD, AM EXPLORING RENAMING THE VALLEJO REST STOP IN THE BAY AREA THE DONALD J. TRUMP REST STOP AND RELIEF STATION. DOZY DON’S FRAUD AND WASTE WILL FINALLY BE ADDRESSED! — GOVERNOR GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 18, 2026

Newsom’s jab aligns with Trump’s prominent obsession with naming things after himself. Previously, a board of trustees appointed by the 79-year-old voted to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to include Trump’s name alongside late President JFK.

He also rebranded the Institute of Peace by naming it the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. Additionally, he also opted to launch a phone in his name called the Trump Mobile, which again comes in gold.

However, there are it is not known when buyers can get their hands on the phone itself.

And most certainly not the last. I wonder how they feel about buying into vaporware that didn’t even have a basic plan for how it might actually exist? Actually, I don’t think they care. It has Trump’s name on it so they’ll literally throw money at it whether they get it or not. — Mr. Sally (@Mr_Sallykins) February 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Newsom also trolled the President on an international level while addressing his climate policies at the Munich Security Conference. There, he asserted that California will continue cutting emissions even though the Trump administration shifts its stance on the matter.

According to Time, he went on to comment, “Never in the history of the United States of America has there been a more destructive president than the current occupant in the White House in Washington, D.C. He’s trying to recreate the 19th century.”

The California Governor also did not hold back from slamming Trump for affecting the country’s reputation worldwide. Recently, the Olympic Committee had to plead with the Italian crowd not to boo the US delegation at the Winter Olympics.

Newsom took to X to state his frustration, calling the whole thing a disgrace. He wrote, “DONALD TRUMP HAS RUINED AMERICA’S REPUTATION! The Olympic Committee had to PLEAD with the crowd: please, please don’t boo the U.S. delegation, led by JD Vance and Little Marco. SUCH A DISGRACE!”