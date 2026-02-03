When is Trump Mobile Launching? Here’s a New Update That Buyers Won’t Like

Donald Trump’s much-awaited T1 phone has hit another roadblock before its release. This time, the shipment may not begin until after March 2026, signaling its third delay. A customer service representative working for Trump Mobile revealed this information to the Daily Beast.

According to a Daily Beast report, these phones are neither ‘field tested’ nor certified. These are important steps that the product must go through, and it can take the entire first quarter of 2026 for that to happen.

This is the third delay Trump Mobile customers have endured.https://t.co/EfHcG6xkDN — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 2, 2026

Though Trump mobile launched in June 2025, with much fanfare, this delay is nothing new. Its first shipping date was in August, and since then, it has only suffered from release woes.

The Trump Organization, headed by Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, took this initiative to foray into yet another business. The T1 mobile comes in gold color, with the national flag engraved on the back.

On top of that, the phone also promotes a custom “47 Plan” that sells for $47.45 a month. The price is oddly specific because it likely symbolizes Trump being the 47th and 45th president.

From the moment it launched, however, critics have questioned the business plan. Previously, some Democratic lawmakers urged the Federal Trade Commission to look into the false claims of “Made in USA”, used on Trump Mobile’s official website.

Most likely, following the critique, the website now markets its product as “All-American Performance.”

The allegedly inaccurate claims and constant delays have garnered considerable backlash from netizens as well. Replying to the report of the uncertainty around the phones, an X user theorized the delay was, “… most certainly not the last. I wonder how they feel about buying into vaporware that didn’t even have a basic plan for how it might actually exist?”

And most certainly not the last. I wonder how they feel about buying into vaporware that didn’t even have a basic plan for how it might actually exist? Actually, I don’t think they care. It has Trump’s name on it so they’ll literally throw money at it whether they get it or not. — Mr. Sally (@Mr_Sallykins) February 2, 2026

Even Meghan Faulkner, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’s Communications Director, has labeled the phone launch as a profiting tool. Faulkner claimed, “It’s unbelievable that the Trump family has created yet another way for President Trump to personally profit while in office.”

Some have also pointed out how similar the Trump phones are to Samsung and iPhones, questioning the credibility of the entire brand. One X user commented, “The website has changed to say American Proud Design now & they’re still taking deposits, but selling refurbished Samsung & iPhones!”

Remember the Trump T1 Gold Phone that was supposed to be manufactured in America that costs $499 well there’s still no update on the delivery of it! The website has changed to say American Proud Design now & they’re still taking deposits,but selling refurbished Samsung & IPhones! pic.twitter.com/IFAreMu37p — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 5, 2025

Trump has tried his hands on all kinds of products from Bibles to sneakers. Yet, none of these managed to escape the scathing remarks despite the popularity surrounding their release.

The T1 phone will likely be delivered to the buyers, but whether it will happen by the promised date remains a debatable matter.