Newsom Trolls Trump Again on World Stage: ‘Doubling Down on Stupid’

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump’s climate policy on Friday at the Munich Security Conference. He told an audience of international officials and business leaders that California will continue its efforts to cut emissions and invest in clean energy, even as the federal government shifts its stance.

Newsom traveled to Europe for the conference about a month after his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He presented California as a reliable partner for European allies in trade, security, and climate policy.

During a panel discussion, Newsom answered questions about how California plans to react to Trump’s rollbacks of federal climate initiatives. He said, “I’m showing up,” which drew applause from the audience, according to The Daily Beast and Time.

Newsom also criticized Trump’s climate policy more sharply, arguing that the administration’s actions are “doubling down on stupid,” a phrase he has used before on the international stage. The Guardian reported that Newsom used this phrase from the main stage in Munich.

Time noted that Newsom described a “code red” moment for U.S. climate leadership. He focused on how the Trump administration’s actions affect the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

Newsom described climate policy as an economic and security issue for allies. He argued that California aims to continue building industries related to clean power, transportation, and resilience planning. Time reported that Newsom cited state emissions data and highlighted California initiatives supporting electric vehicles and clean-energy deployment.

The Los Angeles Times mentioned before Newsom’s trip that he planned to discuss jobs, trade, and climate change in Munich while challenging Trump’s direction on the world stage.

Newsom’s Munich stop continued his pattern of public criticism of Trump while overseas. CalMatters reported that during Davos in January, Newsom urged European leaders to push back more forcefully against Trump. He also stated that Trump’s team interfered with a planned interview at an official U.S. venue.

Newsom has used international events to argue that California can play a crucial role in U.S. engagement on climate issues, even when Washington changes its policy. Reuters previously reported that at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil in November, Newsom told attendees that California would “assert ourselves” and “lean in” on climate issues despite federal policy decisions.

The Munich conference featured numerous American political figures and cabinet officials, as European leaders pressed the United States on its priorities for security cooperation and economic relations. The Daily Beast noted that Trump did not attend and sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his place.

While Newsom did not announce new federal agreements, he used the platform in Munich to highlight continuity in California’s policy agenda and to attract European partners at a time when businesses and governments are seeking clearer signals from the United States on climate and industrial policy.

The California governor has emerged as Trump’s biggest critic, seemingly successfully using his own tactics against him in a war of words. As a potential presidential candidate, Newsom is setting the stage as a world leader beyond his role as California governor