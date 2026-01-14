Gavin Newsom Blasts Donald Trump Over Offensive Gesture at Ford Factory Worker

President Donald Trump’s visit to a Ford factory in Michigan took a rather disastrous turn as he did not receive the welcome he may have expected. Not only was the President heckled by the crowds, a factory worker appeared to shout “p——— president” at Trump. While the worker’s comments naturally drew attention, it was Trump’s response to the situation that led California Governor Gavin Newsom to take notice of it and share the clip on social media to criticize the president. Trump not only showed his middle finger but also reportedly yelled “f – – – you” at the worker.

Sharing the clip on X, Gavin Newsom’s Press Office posted, “Why is the President attacking a fellow American?” Some users on X agreed with him, as the comment read, “Trump doesn’t like them calling out his ‘Secret’!” Another one added, “MNPD (Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder).” A third one chimed in, “He’s no president.”

The worker was calling Trump a p——– based on the President’s alleged ties with the late sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein. While Trump and his administration have maintained that Trump had cut his ties with him once his association with underage girls came to light, there is evidence that points to the opposite.

The release of the Epstein files has been a continuous controversy under Trump’s second term with the President trying his best to hinder the release of the files. Even after he finally nodded off for the files to be released, not all of them were made public even after the December 19 deadline passed. The files have repeated mentions and images of Trump, which further intensified the speculations about his connection with Epstein.

The White House spokesperson Steven Cheung, however, naturally discarded the worker’s comments and said, “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

This is the worker at Ford who called Trump out and got flipped off by the president. He has been fired from his job. pic.twitter.com/pqs8H03z13 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) January 14, 2026

A Ford Spokesperson also commented on the incident, saying, they do not condone “anyone saying anything inappropriate.” They further added, “When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”

Bill Ford, Ford Executive Chair added his insights on the incident, saying, “Discipline is in the hands of the organization. It’s unfortunate and 99% of the employees in the plant were great and I was embarrassed because we’re the host. But that was six seconds out of an hour tour and the tour went great.”

While the employee in question has been suspended, Donald Trump’s response to the worker aligns with his reaction to anyone who has ever questioned or stood up to him. He does not even refrain from calling journalists names who have the courage to ask him about his policies and the promises that he has failed to keep. Turning to aggression serves as his defense mechanism in such situations and the incident at the Ford Factory only added to a long list of such incidents that Trump has been involved in previously.