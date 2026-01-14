White House Calls A Factory Worker “Lunatic” But Defends Trump’s Obscene Gesture

Donald Trump has once again sparked controversy after appearing to make an obscene gesture toward a worker at the Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan. In a video published by TMZ, the president is seen pointing at a person off-camera who allegedly called him a “P[] protector.” Trump appeared to mouth the words “f[] you” before raising his middle finger.

The gesture was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, prompting criticism from detractors who slammed what they described as “un-presidential” behavior. Supporters, however, defended the president, arguing that the worker provoked the response. The White House later issued a statement describing the individual as a “lunatic.”

Urgent and Absolutely Extraordinary: US President #Trump and His Entourage Raise Their Middle Fingers to insult Workers at The Ford Factory. Imagine a Head of State at This Level. pic.twitter.com/3fkz0utxhP — The 13th ١٣📜🪶Warrior (@strange16892330) January 14, 2026

In a statement to Mirror US, White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

On Tuesday, Trump visited the Ford factory in Dearborn ahead of the Detroit Auto Show, scheduled for later this week. While many workers appeared receptive to the visit, one individual shouted, “pedophile protector.”

In response, Trump again appeared to mouth “f[] you” before making an obscene gesture and continuing to walk with his team without looking back. Online reactions were swift. “Flipping off Americans, that checks out,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I wonder why Donnie was so triggered,” another commented.

The worker, identified as TJ Sabula in the Washington Post, says he has been suspended https://t.co/siZyP0RYl8 pic.twitter.com/34VSUSAxLl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 14, 2026

“Aww, look at the little snowflake,” one user added, while another mocked, “Very presidential.” Others suggested the remark touched on what they described as Trump’s “hot buttons.”

“But the MAGA supporters are so incensed when Mayor Frey drops the F bomb,” another user wrote, referring to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey telling ICE agents to “get the f[] out” of the city following the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Some of the backlash stems from renewed controversy surrounding the Epstein files. Trump had previously promised to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein but the process has been delayed. Recent Justice Department filings reportedly include Trump’s name, including references to flight logs, though no wrongdoing has been established.

According to recent reports, the Ford factory worker involved in the incident has been suspended.