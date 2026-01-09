Trump Critic Accuses DOJ of Protecting Epstein’s Associates, Slams Republican Silence

Thomas Massie accused Donald Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) of protecting sex offenders in the Epstein case during a recent CNN interview. He said the department missed two deadlines for releasing the documents: a 30-day deadline to make files public and a 15-day deadline to provide information to Congress.

“We believe they’re over-redacting the files in contravention of the law,” Massie said. His concern involves the redaction of individual names, not the amount of information released. He accused the DOJ of failing to comply with the law, noting that the department has not provided specific documents revealing the identities of those involved in the case.

After signing orders to release the Epstein files, the DOJ had until Dec. 19 to provide transparency regarding the information.

US Rep Thomas Massie on the DOJ's brazen cover up of the Epstein files and criminal collaborators: "They're still trying to protect billionaires, politically connected people, and trying to obscure the involvement of our own intelligence agencies."

Despite being a Republican, Massie is against shielding those involved with Jeffrey Epstein. Massie also co-sponsored a bill to release the files with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. As a result, Donald Trump is reportedly unhappy with Massie. Trump is now endorsing Navy SEAL Rod Gallrein to challenge him in Kentucky.

Massie responded, saying he is hurt by Trump’s campaign against him. He added, “That’s why you don’t see other members of the Republican Party sticking their necks out. They’re afraid of the president.”

Massie also said he still votes with Republicans 91% of the time, but he does not support them the other 9% of the time when, in his view, they are leading the country toward bankruptcy and shielding offenders.

He also criticized Pam Bondi for missing several deadlines for the release of documents. In addition, he warned Bondi’s team that they could be prosecuted later by a future DOJ for these violations. Earlier, she was criticized for claiming she had the Epstein list and then backing out of it.

Massie: What I'm concerned about is not the volume of material that they haven't released—it's specific documents they haven't given us where we know there are individuals who will be named.

So far, Massie has been vocal about the DOJ’s selective withholding of key Epstein evidence. This has worked in his favor, as he said, “People who want to see somebody up here who will speak their mind and speak for their constituents instead of just for their party.”

Moreover, Trump calling Massie the worst Republican helped him raise $80,000 in campaign donations. He added that most of those who donated are Trump supporters. Massie also revealed that retired Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said the president’s friends could be hurt or implicated if they release the files.