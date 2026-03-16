From Demi Moore To Teyana Taylor – Oscar 2026 Looks That Failed To Pack A Punch

It’s the time for the Academy Awards, and like every year, the fashion choices of celebrities who attended are under scrutiny. The Oscars night, like any other major award show, witnesses moments of fashion triumphs and disasters. This year, like every year, some celebrities stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

It seems fair to begin the list with Demi Moore after the applause she received last year for her performance in The Substance. This year, however, Moore drew attention for something completely different, and it was her poor dressing choice.

Appearing in a black and green feathered dress, Moore took a fashion risk that did not pay off. The black and green did not go together well, and the colors made it look like she was covered in glass shards. The worst part, however, was the neckline of the dress, which appeared so massive that it took the focus away from Moore’s face.

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Next comes Ami Madigan, who, despite winning the Best Supporting Actress award, found herself being judged for the way she showed up. The uneven pattern on her gold-dotted jacket seemed rather distracting and felt overdone.

Moreover, the black pants she paired with her jacket looked rather plain and simple, and did not quite fit the grandeur of the Academy Awards.

Teyana Taylor, who was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another, turned up in a dress that was perfect from the waist up but looked like a disaster for its skirt. It was covered in fur-like feathers, making it look like a rug made out of some animal’s skin and fur, which definitely did not look very appealing on the red carpet.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary drew negative attention for his outfit too. While his loud and unique suit jacket would have still been fine, what caused a stir was his NBA tickets necklace. His decision to wear this necklace might have come as an inside joke, however without context, the necklace looked rather odd and ridiculous.

Exposed innerwear is not something new to the red carpet events. However, these looks often backfire as they make the whole appearance look incomplete. Jihoon Kim paired her nude and asymmetrical gown with exposed innerwear, and it inevitably looked like something was missing from her whole get-up.

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However, other aspects of Kim’s look, like her jewelry, hair and makeup were on point and that somehow salvaged her final appearance.

Gracie Abrams’ dress was not so much of a disaster as it was inappropriate for the Academy Awards. Abrams showed up in a sparkly crop top paired with a simple low-rise skirt. While her look was nice, it seemed a bit simplistic for the Oscars, and it felt like this dress would have probably worked better at the Grammys.

Keltie Knight’s neon yellow halter‑neck gown also suffered from the same problem, it looked more fitting for a summer getaway than to go along with the tone of the Academy Awards. Knight’s dress gave her a more breezy and casual look, which stood in contrast with the more serious vibe of the red carpet.

Fashion disasters have always been a part of the Academy Awards. However, unlike some years, this year, no major fashion mishap or wardrobe malfunction was reported, thankfully.