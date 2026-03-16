Bruno Mars Breaks Silence After Liking Anti-Taylor Swift Post

Bruno Mars was at the center of the spotlight after rumors of him shading Taylor Swift sent the internet into a frenzy. A Pop Faction report popularly claimed that the Uptown Funk artist dropped a like on a social media diss post about the 36-year-old. The unusual social media activity immediately spread all over social media and raised questions of professional rivalry and negativity between the duo.

​The said controversial post on X featured a video of Swift from one of her performances. But the caption to it openly threw shade at her, and read “Genuinely, how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian were as talentless as her.” Some reports attributed the post to K-pop band BTS’s official account on X. However, it was an untrue speculation.

It is unclear whether Mars intentionally liked the post criticizing Swift. He later addressed the speculation with a clarification, speaking positively about the Fate of Ophelia star. He wrote, “Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here.” Incidentally, it seems Mars deleted this tweet and then dropped another subsequent one, which read “Spread Love on these apps!”

Spread Love on these apps! 🌹 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 16, 2026

Shortly after the clarification, a new report by Pop Faction confirmed that Mars had unliked the controversial post. It must be noted that Bruno is rather rare to issue commentary on rumors surrounding him. But the fact that he chose to set the record straight about his equation with Swift makes the act all the more appreciable among his fans.

​Meanwhile, Mars ended up climbing to the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and dethroned Taylor Swift. Swift’s popular track Fate of Ophelia had been enjoying a 15-week reign in the same spot before getting replaced.

​Both Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift are currently running parallel to their respective successes. Besides their professional stats, the two are known for sharing quite an amicable bond. In fact, they have publicly acknowledged their friendship and have been photographed together at many events and awards. There has been little indication of rivalry between them.

​In other news, Mars seems to be at the top of his game, and his career highlights have gotten the internet caught in a frenzy. The 40-year-old has already locked in some outstanding collaborations with top artists. Additionally, Bruno recently completed a successful tour with Silk Sonic, which further cements his name as a solid artist in the music industry. Beyond the stage and limelight, fans recognise him as an honest artist capable of maintaining grace even in times of dire scrutiny.

FLOP because you could never recreate the success that stunning woman has created in her long living career LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/9hAumIaebV — Andrew IS SEEING ARIANA LIVE (@AndrewVanh38204) March 16, 2026

​Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is enjoying achievements both in her professional and personal life currently. While she chose to skip giving any reactions to the pot boiling controversy with Bruno Mars, it is her musical stats which are dominating the headlines. One of her last albums, titled The Life of a Showgirl, has reaped more than 5 million unit sales already and brought her impressive success.

​She also recently got engaged to her longtime beau and NFL star, Travis Kelce. The couple announced their happy news on August 26, 2025. While rumours about their impending nuptials are viral at the moment, the duo have not confirmed or denied any of it.