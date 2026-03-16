Katherine Heigl Finally Returns to Public Eye, But Critics Are Not Happy

Katherine Heigl has earned much recognition and accolades during her years with Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Izzie Stevens. Even after she left the show in 2010, she continued to land solid acting gigs. However, as it turns out, Heigl preferred a quiet life, away from fame, as she now remains quite under the radar.

Almost a long time after, the actress appeared in front of the public eye to raise money for Big Gog Ranch Rescue. The charity is known for finding homes for over 80,000 canines as of now. Heigl made a rare public appearance to join other big names for the cause, and fans can’t help but appreciate her.

However, critics quickly flocked to slam the 27 Dresses star, as the fundraiser was held at Donald Trump‘s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. In addition, the event was also filled with various MAGA figures, including the POTUS’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, as per USA Today.

You have to admit, it will be a little funny if we circle back around to “we were wrong about being wrong about Katherine Heigl” https://t.co/tlcTf211xr — Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) March 11, 2026

Critics didn’t like the idea of Heigl being present at the event. One such user took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “Ew Katherine Heigl at Mar-a-Lago? Are you kidding me?”

Another lamented, “Weird how someone who made a career off of shining a light on the insane working conditions, sexism, and struggles of being a woman in Hollywood would even consider going to an event that is even tangentially related to Donald Trump.”

Following the backlash, Heigl released a statement explaining why she was at Mar-a-Lago. The Knocked Up star said, “Animals don’t vote. The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own.” according to Page Six.

She added, “This event was about animal advocacy — something that has always been deeply personal to me. Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions.”

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She also hit back at some haters in the comments of an Instagram post. One user made a snarky comment, writing, “Who are you?” In response, Heigl wrote, “Doesn’t matter. Do you care about animals? If so donate! Time! Money! Attention! Your voice! It doesn’t matter who I am only what I do. The same goes for you! Animals might not be your thing but I bet you care deeply about something that matters! Do your part! Don’t waste your time scrolling and making comments!”

Meanwhile, many noted that this might not be a reflection of Heigl’s own political leanings, but rather just a coincidence that made her end up there. Back in 2014, the actress opened up about her lack of interest in politics. As she continues to lead a quiet life, it’s only natural to assume that her stance hasn’t changed.