From Angelina Jolie to David Beckham: 8 of the Most Tattoo-Obsessed Hollywood Celebrities

We may be obsessed with them but our favorite celebrities are crazy for tattoos. Be it musicians, athletes, or actors, these A-listers got inked so many times that now their bodies are almost all covered up with colorful or black and white inks. Some of these celebs etch the names of their lovers or kids, while others are more symbolic and secretive about them. From David Beckham to Justin Bieber to Post Malone, these 10 celebs went wild with tattoos.

1. Post Malone

He's among those daring celebs who went to the extremes of inking their face along with their bodies. Apparently, he's the original tattoo poster boy, who is often dubbed "sweetheart." To begin with, he got the words "tired" and "always" inked under each eye, followed by a skull with devil horns, a giant spider, and the outlines of New York and Texas are etched on his head. By October 2023, he has 70 tattoos in total, according to Business Insider.

2. Angelina Jolie

Jolie is perhaps one of the few Hollywood actresses who shocked the world with her many inks, sporting the name of then-partner and actor Billy Bob Thornton on her shoulder right above a dragon tattoo that was there already. However, she eventually regretted that and told Harpers Bazaar, "I'll never be stupid enough to have a man's name tattooed on me again." To date, Jolie has 16 tattoos, with a recent bird ink she debuted at the 2024 Tony Awards.

3. Harry Styles

Styles is a fan of doodles all over his body. However, his inks are as quirky as he is, including a huge butterfly on his chest which often steals the show when the singer flaunts his bare chest. So far, he's one of the rare celebrities who have more than 60 tattoos on his body. His first-ever ink was an outline of a five-pointed star when he turned 18, to a guitar, a ship, a half-broken heart, and an insect.

4. Justin Bieber

Several reports suggest that Bieber got his first tattoo when he was barely 16 years old- a seagull. The singer's whole torso is covered up in inks, including the most controversial tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in the form of an angel. It may come as a surprise to some that Bieber has over 60 tattoos, with some speculating to be 70. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "I absolutely love art and I've made my body a canvas."

5. Rihanna

Everyone's "bad girl" RiRi has more than 25 tattoos, according to PEOPLE. The singer has a carefully curated tattoo style, placed from her ankle to her hands. Her collection of body art features her zodiac sign Pisces' symbol, music notes on her ankle, a star on her ear, a Sanskrit prayer meant to read "forgiveness, honesty, suppression, and control" but misspelled, a crown, a shark, a trail of star, an Arabic quote that reads "freedom in God," and much more.

6. Travis Barker

The Blink-182 drummer, now more popularly known as Kourtney Kardashian's better half, is indeed a fan of punk rock style and for this reason, his tattooed body comes as no surprise. According to POPSUGAR, by October 2023, Barker has over 100 tattoos. He told GQ, "When I'm dead and gone, I want people to be able to look at my body and basically relive my life in some ways," calling his body art a medium to express his life story.

7. David Beckham

The athlete has over 80 tattoos. Those who saw his Netflix documentary Beckham must have been reminded again of how many inks the football legend has. Almost every inch of his torso is covered in tattoos, ranging from some sentimental ones like dedicating to his three kids to matching designs with his wife Victoria. In an interview, Beckham said, "Mine are all about the people in my life, my wife and sons, who I want with me always," per POPSUGAR.

8. Ed Sheeran

Sheeran may look like he's not the punk rock kind of style who often flaunts their tattoo obsession but the singer has 60-plus tattoos, including cartoon penguin Pingu, a Heinz Ketchup label, and a gingerbread man. The singer's Derby-based tattooist, Kevin Paul told GQ, "A lot of people mock his tattoos, especially on his front, but what they don't realize is that Damien Hirst himself has designed quite a few of them." He has spent over 40 hours getting inked.