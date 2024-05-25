Blake Shelton Teases Exciting New Country Collaboration with Post Malone in Latest Video

Country music fans are in for a wild ride as Blake Shelton and Austin Richard Post a.k.a. Post Malone, have teamed up for an unexpected collaboration. On Thursday, 23 May, Post Malone took to Instagram to tease a snippet of a new country song featuring Shelton. In the short video clip, the 28-year-old rapper could be seen vibing to the upbeat track in a studio, while Shelton sipped on a drink as the melody played. The lyrics "Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke and I'm 'bout to get on a buzz...I'm 'bout to get on a roll," can be heard.

Post Malone tagged Shelton in the caption, adding the beer emoji, given the theme of the song. The country star responded with a string of eye emojis, fueling anticipation for their joint project. Gwen Stefani, Shelton's wife, also weighed in on the collaboration, leaving an enthusiastic comment that read, "Can't handle this...much cool and cute!! Superfan alert!" The No Doubt frontwoman clearly approves of her husband's latest musical venture. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement over the upcoming track. One user wrote, "This country album bout to break records when you drop it bro!" while another opined, "Entering country music with all the big hitters."

The teaser arrives just days after Post Malone made a surprise appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16th. Though he didn't walk the red carpet, the Sunflower singer was spotted mingling with country stars Lainey Wilson and Nate Smith, while rocking a dapper brown plaid suit. Post Malone has been actively embracing the country music world lately. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Beyoncé on her country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter. He and Morgan Wallen also released the breakup ballad, I Had Some Help, in early May, as per People.

For Shelton, the partnership isn't his first foray into unexpected musical mashups. The country crooner has frequently joined forces with his wife, Stefani, for duets. During last week's ACM ceremony, the couple hit the stage together for a steamy performance of Nobody But You. Shelton and Stefani's chemistry was on full display as they belted out the romantic track, as per Today. With both artists known for defying genre boundaries, Shelton and Post Malone's collaboration has all the makings of a hit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

If Shelton's past mashups are any indication, he's more than capable of holding his own alongside Post Malone's distinctive style. As the former coach of The Voice and one of the country's most popular stars, Shelton lending his vocals to a rap-country fusion is likely to top the Billboards. Though details are still unknown, the sneak peek has fans on the edge of their seats.